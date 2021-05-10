30 K12 IT influencers to follow in 2021





Educators who faced many of the challenges presented last year often did so with the help of educational technology. Many kindergarten-to-high school districts have adapted to new learning styles, sometimes multiple times, as they age. Classrooms across the country relied on remote, hybrid, and face-to-face learning models to continue to provide students with a meaningful educational experience.

As educators and IT professionals discover innovative solutions each turn, the educational skills that are essential to education have evolved with the classroom. These K12 IT leaders have worked with each other and with students to create the perfect environment for learning. They fought to bridge the digital equity gap and share resources, from classroom management systems to professional development, to support the success of other educators.

It’s unclear how distance learning will continue to change the future of education, but EdTechis is confident that these bloggers, podcast hosts and social media influencers will take the lead. Be sure to follow these 30 K12 IT influencers to keep up with the latest trends in this ever-changing situation. If you appear in the 2021 K12 IT influencers below, spread the word and don’t miss the social media profile and website influencer images.

Alejandro Revier is the principal of the Jericho School District in New York, a prestigious district for academic performance. He consistently promotes hybrid and distance learning activities for elementary school students. Follow Rivera on Twitter to see George A. Jackson Elementary School’s next innovation.

Alice Keeler advocates the integration of educational technology into education and supports the effective use of technology to connect with students. She paves the way for the world of digital learning environments with her blog TeacherTech with Alice Keeler, where she shares resources with other educators.

Allie Beldin uses her blog, Saved by the Beldin, to provide educational technology tips and tricks to other educators. She offers resources in three categories: teaching, student involvement, and distance learning. Beldin is the first Google for Education accredited trainer in a Georgia county to teach middle-aged math and science.

Amber Coleman-Mortley describes teaching students difficult lessons on social justice and equality on her blog Mom of All Capes. When she wasn’t interviewing guest experts on her hosted podcast, she was called Lets K12 Better, as director of social engagement atiCivics, a small educational technology nonprofit that provides civic education through video games and classroom resources. Is working.

Librarian Andrea Keller advocates technology as a resource and shares her experience with distance education (and teaching distance girl scouts) on her blog, Bee in the Bookends. She is very active on social media and even makes videos about becoming a junior high school librarian on TikTok.

Brandon Johnson encourages teachers to take a new approach in the classroom to increase student involvement. He was previously named one of the Top 25 STEAM Educators to Follow on Twitter. You can also see that he is currently a regional supervisor of Texas curriculum and instruction, conducting workshops on leadership and classroom experience.

Brian Buffington is Director and Keynote Speaker of Education Technology at the Pioneer Regional Service Agency in Georgia. He loves helping teachers innovate in technology to provide the best student engagement experience. Buffington also created the Buff Nugget Podcast last year to share technical tips and educational inspiration.

Bryan Miller is an Educational Technology Consultant and Senior Director of Global Strategic Outreach at Wonder Workshop. He shares his expertise in educational toys that promote computer science and STEM, and the importance of learning through play. Miller also has 15 years of educator experience helping schools build new maker spaces that integrate technology.

Christina Kishimoto is the director of the Hawaii Department of Education. She frequently uses social media, such as Twitter accounts, to share resources for teachers and insights into the learning situation across Hawaii. Throughout her career in K12 and higher education, she has focused on improving the fairness of education.

Kindergarten teacher Christine Pinto is a co-author of a book focused on game-based learning using a technology called Innovating Play: Reimagining Learning through Meaningful Tech Integration. Pinto is a blog titled Innovating Play that provides resources, tips and advice for other teachers of young students.

Daniel Stitzel is a former middle school educator and currently works as a district technology integration coach at Streetsboro City School in Ohio. Having presented topics such as blended learning, teaching skills for teachers, and student intervention resources at past conferences, Stitzel loves sharing his knowledge of teaching skills with educators outside the school district.

Doug Levin is the national director of K12 SIX, a non-profit K12 threat intelligence sharing community, and the founder of the K-12 Cyber ​​Security Resource Center. He also created the K-12 Cyber ​​Incident Map, a database containing all cybersecurity incidents in K12 education.

eTwinz, AlbertoandMarioHerraez teaches 5th and 6th grade students at Canyon Creek Elementary School in Utah. Originally from Spain, eTwinz is a Spanish immersion teacher who strongly believes in integrating educational techniques into education. They attend conferences on educational tools and practices in the 21st century and share their global experience with other educators.

Jaime Donally is the founder of ARVRinEDU, a website aimed at helping educators implement immersive technology in their classrooms. As an educational technology consultant, she works with educators to provide students with augmented reality and virtual reality. Donally has written two books on the subject of immersive technology in education.

As an educator, James Varlack works to bridge the gap between education and technology. He hosts #RGVEduChat. This is a 30-minute conversation with an educator that asks four questions a week. Through these questions and other posts, he frequently interacts with other educators on social media.

Josh Harris is Director of Educational Technology at the Alisal Union School District in California. He is passionate about educational tools such as Chromebooks and Google Apps for Education that help educators take steps to break the digital divide. He shares tips and resources with educators on his website, Edtech Explorer.

Karly Moura is a special mission technical teacher and computer science teacher at the STEM School in California. She shares educational technology tools and expertise development resources on her website, Karlys PD Resources, to extend other teacher toolkits.

Keith Krueger is the CEO of the School Networking Consortium and frequently promotes news and resources to the K12 community on Twitter. He has visited Australia, Asia, Europe and South America during his career to discuss information and communication technology in education and is working to empower users of education technology around the world.

Kimberly Bryant is the founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE, a non-profit organization dedicated to introducing young women of color to technology and computer science. Brianz focuses on expanding opportunities for girls of color, including the Jefferson Award for Community Services and attention as one of the Fast Company’s most creative people and the White House’s change champion. It leads to the recognition of.

Michael The Tech Rabbi Cohen is a designer, educator and creativity instigator. His mission is to help educators around the world uncover their creativity, solve interesting problems and actively contribute to our global community. When not sharing a message and traveling around the world, he is the Innovation Director of Yeshiva University Boys School in Los Angeles, managing and teaching at Schlesinger STEAM and the Entrepreneurship Center.

Michelle Moore is a speaker and advocate of educational technology. She talks about leading professional learning in the K12 field, driving digital equity, professional development and innovation. Moore is an ISTE educator and is passionate about comprehensive STEM.

Nicole Laeno, EdTechs’ first student influencer, is a video blogger with many followers on YouTube and TikTok. She creates videos about her experience as a high school student in the digital age, covering related topics such as everyday teaching techniques and hybrid learning.

Rachelle Den Poth is a teacher of emerging technologies in Spanish. She is the former president of the ISTE Teacher Education Network and currently hosts the Thrivein EDU podcast. Her passion for the emergence of technology and innovation in the student experience is evident in the keynote and five books she published.

Randall Sampson, founder of education consultancy Liberty Leadership Development, calls himself the company’s Chief Curation Officer. He works with schools to curate and evaluate student data to improve the fairness of the school system. As a result of his work, schools across the country have increased graduation rates and enrollment in Advanced Placement classes, especially among minorities and underprivileged students.

Randy Rogers strongly believes in empowering students and their learning through technology. As Director of Educational Technology in the Judson Independent School District of Texas and Member Service Chair of the Texas Computer Education Association, Rogers uses technology to help educators create experiential and engaging lessons for their students. ..

Tricia Louis advocates educational technology through her role as a technology integration expert in the Richland School District of Wisconsin. She is Google for Education and Microsoft in Education certified and shares Tech Tuesday Tidbits on her blog every week.

Tyler Witman is an Education Technology Coordinator for the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Whitman co-founded the Google Educators Group in northern Virginia to share the resources of Google for Edu with other educators in the region. Through his website, Witman EDU, he offers teacher training for a variety of educational techniques.

Victoria Thompson is a STEM coach and technology education consultant. She works with educators in Washington State (and Twitter as a whole) to create a comprehensive STEM environment that bridges the equity gap in STEM education. She also participates in many podcasts as a guest to discuss her anti-racist work in educational technology.

