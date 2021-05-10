Yakuza games that maintain a turn-based strategy are good





Future articles in the Yakuza series will continue to use the “dragon-like” mechanism that makes sense given the success of the judgment.

The last few years have been especially kind to the yakuza franchise. These Sega fighters put players under the control of members of the Japanese underworld as they peruse the average streets of Camrocho, fight rival gangsters, and deal with the ever-expanding criminal story. ..

The latest in the series, Yakuza: Like a dragon, it was a breath of fresh air from the franchise. Not only did it change the protagonist, but it also changed the way the game itself was played. Future articles in the main series will continue to use choices that make sense to consider both the latest yakuza games and the new spin-off judgment, such as the Dragon mechanic.

Dragon Road

TheYakuza series was 3D instead of traditional side-scrolling, but it was one of the only side-scrolling action franchises left. In the gameplay, I ran around Kamurocho while operating Kazuma Kiryu, and randomly found enemy combatants on the way. From there, the player mashes the button and defeats it with a high-flying bout that can be used to upgrade Kiryu’s movements. It was, in essence, a more action-based version of the failedShenmue series, sometimes mixed with barbaric views on Japanese crime novels.

It completely overturns it like a dragon and circles with the light RPG elements of the previous entry. It’s a turn-based RPG, not a fighting game like a dragon. Everything else about the game is recognized by existing fans, but the combat system is much closer to a persona, Dragon Quest, or classic Final Fantasy game. There are even work systems like those found in classic JRPGs. This was an overall pace change for the yakuza, but the game itself was particularly well received, especially for such dramatic official sways. With that in mind, it makes sense for the series to maintain these new mechanics for the foreseeable future.

Like judgment

Like the dragon’s turn-based combat system, there are actually in-game reasons: Kazuma Kiryu’s new protagonist, the number one, is a giant gamer and fan of the Dragon Quest franchise. Turn-based battles and other elements are clearly Lamphun Other JRPGsands aim to reflect how the ridiculous, best, best, and best see the world.

Especially in the case of the same longevity as Kiryu, it seems that he will continue to be a franchise hero for a while. Kiryu appeared in seven main entries and envisioned Yakuza 6: Retirement in the Song of Life, which turned out to be a trick. Most likely, at least three or four more games will continue, so it makes sense for those games to reflect his worldview through cartoon turn-based battles.

Thanks to fans of the original battle system, its gameplay style continues in the Judgment sequel. Originally intended to be a brand new IP, the Judgment isaYakuza spin-off combines violent street fighting and classic arcade games with detective work and research. It also makes itself more serious, like other franchise games, especially dragons.

With its dirty detective protagonist and more serious plots, this sub-series is the perfect home for a sense of justice in the two fists of the first seven yakuza games. It’s not yet clear if a dragon-like story will be as successful as Kiryu’s story, but one thing is clear. Yakuza fans will have choices about how to enjoy the franchise.

