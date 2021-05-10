Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF falls to this year’s lowest





Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation, reached its lowest point of the year on Monday as more innovation stocks were sold.

“Destructive Innovation” ETFs fell below March’s lows, with Ark Innovation falling 5% on Monday. This is the level that many investors are looking at as a barometer for the larger technology sector.

Ark Innovation is now nearly 35% off its latest high of $ 159.70 on February 16th.

Wood’s core ETFs have fallen by nearly 13% this month and have fallen by more than 15% to date.

With the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.5%, some of Ark Innovation’s top holdings were a big hit on Monday. Tesla was down 4% and Tesladoc Health was down 4.6%. Squareand Rokufell decreased by 6% and nearly 3%, respectively. DraftKings decreased by more than 3% and Zillow decreased by more than 2%.

Wood told CNBC on Friday that he loves setting up ETFs after the recent sale of tech stocks. She said her strategy envisions a combined annual rate of return of 25% to 30%.

“I love this setup,” Wood told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Friday. “The worst thing that could have happened to us is that the market focuses solely on the innovation space of our stock.”

However, over $ 1.1 billion in cash flows have left Ark Innovation this month. According to FactSet, Ark Invest, which includes five core ETFs, lost about $ 2 billion in investor dollars in May.

200-day moving average long ago

Ark Innovation was below the 200-day moving average. This is the key technical level that traders are monitoring and is basically the average of the last 200 closing prices.

“The problem with ARKK and other speculative growth ETFs is that short-term backlash has been aggressively declining for three months,” Instinet executive director Frank Capperelli told CNBC. .. “ETFs will have to do more than bounce for a few days to convince traders.”

“In other words, just above the 200-day moving average doesn’t make much sense without an upward follow-through. That remains the biggest concern,” Kappelelli added.

Wood’s other ETFs also experienced intense selling pressure on Monday. TheArk Next Generation ETFs lost 3.7% and monthly losses exceeded 11%. TheArk Genomic Revolution ETFs and theArk Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETFs fell 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Pairs have fallen by about 13% and 5% this month alone. TheArk Fintech Innovation ETFs fell 3.6%, with losses close to 9% this month.

The Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF is Wood’s only fund on the green this year, up about 3%.

