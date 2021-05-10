Why FF7 Remake was cut from the base game





Final Fantasy 7 Lamu was originally planned to appear in FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, but was cut and replaced by Leviathan.

Ramou was originally intended to appear in FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, but was cut during the development of the game. It’s not all bad news for Sir Levin as it appears as one of the new subpoenas in FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Intergrade INTERmission DLC.

Ramou is part of the original generation summons that appeared in FINAL FANTASY 3. Since then, he has made his first 3D outing with the original FF7 and has appeared in numerous Final Fantasy games. The Ramou Summon Materia was originally discovered in the final Chocobo Racing waiting room. Fantasy 7 Gold Saucer. If you don’t get it before the end of the race, players can lose it forever.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake includes a subpoena, but it won’t show up until the second half of the FF7 story. The game has 6 subpoenas, 3 are pre-order bonuses and paid DLC. Ramuh was originally planned to appear in the base version of FF7 Remake, but was cut for some unexpected reason.

FF7 Remake Lost Ram as a demo reference

Naoki Hamaguchi, director of FF7 Remakeko, explained in a PlayStation official blog post that Lamu was originally intended to appear in the game, but was cut for Leviathan and Bahamut. Since Bahamut is a symbolic part of the series, it’s no wonder it appears in FF7 Remake. The reason Leviathan participated was due to one of the demos of the original version of FF7.

PlayStation has two demos of FF7, called the Aeris version and the Tifa version, because they appear next to Cloud and Barrett during the first reactor mission of each demo. Players had access to Leviathan in the Aerith demo, and Hamaguchi included it in the FF7 Remakeas homage. Leviathan is also one of the most popular subpoenas in the Final Fantasy series and may also be included.

Hamaguchi expressed disappointment with having to cut Lamu from the FF7 remake and said Lamu was definitely running for the next subpoena group in the series. Fans thought he was referring to an unnamed sequel to FF7 Remake, but Lamu has appeared in the Intergrade INTERmission DLC and Yuffie can be used in her chapter.

FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Intergrade and FF7R Episode INTERmission DLC will be available on PS5 on June 10, 2021.

Source: PlayStation Blog

