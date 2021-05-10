Peloton Alternative Nordic Track S22i Indoor Studio Cycle: Save Up to $ 400





The NordicTrack S22i is renowned for its large touch screen and automatic trainer controls. These adjust resistance and tilt during the ride.

NordicTrack

Many people love the idea of ​​indoor cycling, but I don’t want to spend more than $ 3,000 (plus $ 39 a month) on Peloton Bike Plus, so some of my trading posts are an affordable alternative to Peloton. The more products you have, the more attention you have. In addition, the pandemic has significantly increased sales, and some models have increased prices, with wait times of 2-3 months.

Good news: There is a very easy way to get one of my favorite bikes, the Nordic Track S22i, and it will be delivered in just a few days.

Let me be clear, this isn’t a $ 400 discount on bikes, it’s not the traditional meaning. This is a $ 2,000 prepaid purchase (you can choose to pay in installments of $ 400 for more than 5 months and is interest-free) and includes a $ 100 gift card and $ 300 cashback.

It shows how this works, followed by details of the bike itself.

Step 1: Sign up for your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa signature card. It’s a card with no annual membership fee, so it doesn’t cost anything to get it. Once approved, you will receive a $ 100 Amazon Gift Card. That is your first savings.

Step 2: Purchase a Nordic Track S22i with that new visa. Prime Rewards Cards typically earn 5% cashback on Amazon purchases, but bikes are currently eligible for a total of 15% cashback. So a $ 2,000 purchase is $ 1,700. That’s your other savings.

Buy your S22i with your Prime Rewards Visa card and get a big $ 300 refund.

Amazon

Notable: Amazon often increases the cashback rate for certain product categories. For example, you can now get back 15% on various Kasa smart home products, 10% on Amazfit Band 5 and so on.

The S22i is the older brother of the S15i reviewed in the Peloton-alternatives Roundup mentioned above. In this case, large means a 22-inch touchscreen, which is certainly preferable to the S15i’s 15-inch.

The bike includes a one-year iFit family membership and unlimited access to all types of on-bike and off-bike classes. If you choose to continue, your family plan will run for $ 39 / month or $ 396 / year. But individual annual plans are much more affordable: $ 180.

Long before the Peloton Bike Plus offered, the S22i introduced a rotating screen and trainer control adjustments. The bike can automatically increase or decrease resistance during the session. This is really cool. And it’s not just resistance. In fact, there are also electrified tilts and descents. iFit’s virtual vehicles are better than Peloton’s (and it includes the latter new vehicle). Read the S15i review for more information.

Even if you’re already using the benefits of the Prime Rewards Visa Gift Card, the 15% discount on this bike is terribly attractive. The end result is the best deal I’ve seen with this model.

Your thoughts?

