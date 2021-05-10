Three Strategies for Successful Large-Scale Innovation





Digital.ai, CEO of Value Stream Management, provides end-to-end visibility to deliver business value from digital transformation.

Innovation is the lifeline of a successful company. New ideas, products and processes enable businesses to meet evolving customer needs, seize growth opportunities and deliver value in changing situations.

A consistent focus on innovation, even during turbulent times, has long-term benefits. For example, according to a McKinsey study, organizations that continued to invest in innovation throughout the 2009 financial crisis exceeded the market average by more than 30% and accelerated growth for the next three to five years.

Why large-scale innovation is difficult

Even in the best of times, innovation is difficult, especially as organizations grow. Only a handful of home names, like Apple, Microsoft, Walmart, and Target, have been able to continually innovate and stay ahead of the curve.

For most established companies, large-scale innovation is an ongoing struggle. They need to balance competing priorities. This means not only supporting existing business models and customer needs, but also investing in new business opportunities to create new customer value. Organizations that master this balancing practice not only serve existing customers and businesses, but also effectively expand to bring new products and services to market with customer value in mind. Learn how.

Companies that succeed in the digital economy will be digitized to provide customer value and to provide scale and efficiency, Jeanne Ross, former director of the MIT Sloan School Information Systems Research Center, said in the Enterprisers Project. I am writing in the article.

Digitization enables companies to operate better with their existing business models, while digitizing can drive rapid innovation in new business models. Companies don’t have to make fundamental changes to achieve large-scale innovation, but they are cautious with a deep understanding of business goals, customer values, organizational structure, existing processes, skills, and technology infrastructure. You need to develop a strategy.

Troubleshooting common problems

Large-scale innovation is not the product of one visionary leader or a few individuals. This is the result of teams working together to combine knowledge and talent to achieve common goals. Enterprises often innovate effectively when they are small and agile, but struggle as they grow in size and complexity.

These three tips help businesses overcome common obstacles and enable large-scale innovation.

1. Remove the silo and bring the different teams together.

Working in silos is a major barrier to innovation. If the technical team first develops a product and checks to see if it fits the customer’s value, the product will not succeed and can waste valuable time and resources.

Use your team’s team approach to innovate on a large scale and share data between different teams in IT, security, compliance, finance, marketing, and more to help people collaborate and make better decisions. To. Focus on the needs and issues you want to address and the customer value you are trying to deliver.

Keep in mind that the more people you get together, the more complicated it is to get things done. How can you incorporate visibility into the work that everyone is doing? What process can you provide information to everyone, especially if you are working in a remote environment? Focus on creating agility, not just the technology team. To extend agile, the system must be agile for all teams.

2. Give a clear overview of the results of the team and the individual.

Bringing teams together around a common set of goals is a great starting point, but without a clear measure of expectations and success, these efforts can fail. Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) or objectives and key outcomes (OKRs) to understand the value that all employees bring to cross-functional teams and how they are valued. To Align each individual or functional area metric to your target business outcomes. Make sure each team member can answer the following questions:

What do I measure (individually and as a team)?

How does my job support a particular business outcome?

How can I measure progress and success?

3. Map the value stream to the customer journey.

Organize your team around the entire customer journey so everyone has a 360-degree view of the customer. What are the different touchpoints they encounter along the way? How do you already provide value? How can you improve your customer journey by adding value and increasing efficiency? Which elements can add and remove waste?

For example, one of our clients is McDonald’s. If a company wants to develop new innovations to make the drive-through customer experience easier, faster, and more enjoyable, they will revolve around teams and value streams that transcend departmental boundaries. They will identify the needs they are working on and the value they want to offer: improve the drive-through experience, deliver the right orders faster, and bring happier customers. They ask the following questions: Can you knock off 30-60 seconds for every car going drive-through? Can I remove the constraint? Is it possible to reduce the average number of errors by X?

Finding a solution that delivers value requires collaboration from a variety of teams, including integration with third-party companies such as technology, business, food services, credit cards, GPS, and security. If they decide to release a new version of the McDonald’s mobile app, each team will bring a different perspective on the issue. Technology teams can use AI, machine learning, and GPS technology to calculate a customer’s mileage and the time required to prepare an order to arrive. Business teams may want to offer their customers the option to upgrade their meals or add french fries based on historical order data.

Innovation always comes with challenges, but it also promises great rewards. As your company grows, it focuses on providing customer value, outlining measurable results, and collaborating between teams to make innovation part of the DNA.

