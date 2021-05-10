10 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for 2021





The weather is warmer and the guidelines for outdoor meetings have been relaxed. That means it’s finally time to reunite with friends and family after spending a year indoors. Whether you’re catching up on a picnic or sunbathing on the beach, great portable speakers can help you provide entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Here are some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers that can keep your party all day long, and in some cases all night long.

1. Onts angle 3

This affordable bestseller has a 5-star rating of over 100,000 and less than $ 50. Connect this speaker to a Bluetooth-enabled device and walk up to 100 feet away to your heart’s content. Fully charged, this water resistant speaker can be used for up to 14 hours at almost full volume.

2. JBL flip 5

Available in 14 different colors, this speaker is water resistant to a depth of up to 3 feet, making it ideal for beach trips and poolside gatherings. With 12 hours of playtime here, you won’t be hunting for outlets during the day. You can also pair this speaker with another JBL PartyBoost compatible speaker to amplify the sound.

3. Sony SRS-XB12

Good things, like this Sony mini bluetooth speaker, come in a small package. With 16 hours of battery life, you can dance off the night without worrying about your favorite songs breaking at the best. It also comes with a removable strap so you can hang it in a convenient location or clip it to your bag. You can choose from blue, pink, black and red.

4. JBL clip 3

If you’re looking for something small and easy to carry, we recommend JBL Clip 3. When fully charged, it has 10 hours of play time and can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water. Simply clip it to your bag and you’re ready to join the party.

5. Doss SoundBox Pro

Doss SoundBox Pro is an option to offer music and shows for less than $ 50. The lights move to the beat along 6 colors and 3 lighting patterns. You can also activate additional bass to produce deeper, louder sounds with the push of a button. You can even connect it to another SoundBox Pro speaker for a 360-degree music experience and double the volume.

6. JBL pulse 4

Once connected, the speaker lights will pump to the beat of your favorite song for up to 12 hours. Combine this with other Party Boost-enabled speakers to create a surround sound experience. When you’re ready to tune your music, you can continue your light show or customize the colors with the JBL Connect app.

7. Bose SoundLink Color II

With up to 8 hours of playback time, this speaker has a built-in microphone with a 30-foot reach, so you can easily switch between playing music and receiving calls. This lightweight speaker weighs just over a pound and is easy to carry. You can also pair it with another Bose SoundLink speaker for party mode, or use Bose SimpleSync to pair it with another speaker in the Bose Smart Home family.

8. Anker Soundcore 2

This portable speaker has a 5-star rating of over 50,000 on Amazon. Reviewers love everything about Soundcore 2, from the ease of Bluetooth pairing to the sound quality. When fully charged, it can be used for up to 24 hours.

9. Aeon Audio Block Locker Plus

This option isn’t as small as the other options, but it’s easy to carry with its expandable handles and wheels. Equipped with a rechargeable battery, it can play for up to 50 hours. If you use the included microphone to karaoke, you will need it every minute. If you don’t have a Bluetooth enabled device, you can also connect any device via the Aux input or play AM / FM radio onboard.

10.Bonaok Karaoke Microphone

This karaoke microphone is also a speaker! Simply connect to a Bluetooth-enabled device and the power of the paired app will play music. You can also connect to the device with a USB cable. This bestseller is available in 11 different colors to make your pop star’s dream come true in style.

Kamari Stewart

