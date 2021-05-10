CoreStack joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program





Bellevue, WA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that enables businesses to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance on a large scale, is now part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a build partner. I announced that I participated. Customers can achieve compliance and governance on a large scale and quickly.

As a Google Cloud Build Partner, CoreStack leverages full cloud governance to include optimized cloud costs, increased operational efficiency, industry standards, regulations, ISO27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CIS and other best practices. Achieves good compliance.

CoreStack solutions are built on cloud-native services such as Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Cloud Pub / Sub, Stackdriver, Security Command Center, Google Recommendationer, and Google Cloud Storage to enhance Google Cloud governance with the following key benefits: To do.

Unified visibility and insights for easy management of your entire Google Cloud Stack Autonomous cloud governance with rule-based automation Easy integration of Google Cloud governance and enterprise tools ecosystem To access and fix real-time compliance regimes Policy-driven automation

CoreStack delivers these results by managing operations, security, costs, access, and resources across multiple cloud platforms. CoreStack is built on a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses cloud-native services, deep AI / ML, declarative definition, and patented cloud service chain technology to help businesses power the cloud. We are continuously innovating so that we can utilize it.

Parul Chheda, Vice President of Partnerships at CoreStack, is excited to join CoreStack in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. She added that the ease of use, best practices, and streamlined approach achieved through CoreStack give businesses great confidence in quickly adopting and expanding their Google Cloud footprint.

About CoreStack

CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, enables enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance on a large scale and quickly. With CoreStack, enterprises can manage operations, security, costs, access, and resources to achieve results such as 40% reduction in cloud costs and 50% improvement in operational efficiency. CoreStack also guarantees 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS, and Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges such as unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever-increasing security risks, the need for strict regulatory compliance, and operational complexity on the path to digital transformation. I will. CoreStack helps businesses overcome these challenges by providing deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automated remediation. CoreStack continues to harness the true power of the cloud with a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI / ML, declarative definitions, connectorless models, and patented cloud service chain technology. Continues to innovate. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, education, telecommunications, technology and government. CoreStack was recognized as an IDC innovator in 2020 by the Gartner Magic Quadrant for cloud management solutions and cloud management platforms. Previously, Gartner named CoreStack as a cool vendor for cloud computing. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. For more information, please visit www.corestack.io / discover.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos