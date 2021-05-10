Telehealth 2050: Future Design of Virtual Care Technology





Miles Romney, co-founder and chief technology officer of telemedicine company eVisit, is a science fiction picture of what virtual care will look like in 2050.

He begins by explaining the morning shower of a fictional character.

According to Romney, the shower room will be equipped with a high-tech system. With the help of an eye or neurological implant interface, the system performs a whole-body CT scan, a myriad of devices gently check various individual health indicators and vitals, catalog their details and send them to the care team. To do.

The person’s daily data is analyzed in real time by artificial intelligence and validated by the provider. The transdermal injector then provides a personalized cocktail of the vitamins, relaxants, analgesics, beta blockers, anxiolytics and TNF inhibitors you need. When the shower starts and the hot water hits, I already feel the positive effect.

Romney talked to Healthcare IT News about the future of telehealth, where virtual care is no longer virtual care, but just care.

Q: What’s happening today in Telehealth before heading into the future? There you will see an inking of change that will help you understand what is coming.

A: Today we see three key indicators of change that I call “enthusiasm for innovation.” Healthcare consumerization; and tech tool fatigue.

That telemedicine is happening altogether, and its upward flexion has been so prominent over the last 14 months that it is one of the biggest signs of future change. This demonstrates the clear and current motivation on the part of the healthcare system to adopt new ways to manage the patient-care provider interactions that are at the heart of the service. This is a “door wedge” that allows for the adoption of efficiency for many other technologies.

Closely linked to the adoption of telemedicine in recent years and the adoption of medical technology for other consumers is from “patient” to “consumer”, which the industry calls “consumption of healthcare”. It is a transition of.

This clearly acknowledges that people are now able to choose where to go for health care and are looking for quality experiences as well as successful results. As consumer voices grow and this competitiveness grows, healthcare systems and insurers are more motivated to adopt new tools and technologies.

They have two very compelling reasons to do so to increase patient outcomes, keep patients in the network, and protect and increase their margins.

Another very strong sign of enthusiasm for innovation is what is called “tool fatigue”. This may sound counter-intuitive at first glance. But think of the only way buyers get tired of buying too many new tools is to actually buy too many new tools. In addition to many other categories, there is a thirst for advances in treatment, as well as integrated care paths, patient management, provider efficiency, data portability, security, and privacy.

Q: What do you think telemedicine will look like in 2050?

A: “Telehealth” will not exist in 2050. It does not exist in 2025. It just becomes “health”. It’s not “virtual care”, it’s just “care”. The line between telemedicine and institutional treatment is so blurry that it becomes indistinguishable.

My vision for integrative medicine in 2050 as a futurist and healthcare innovator is:

Imagine waking up smoothly at 6am with a process that feels as natural as possible, steadily unfolded by the Microimplant app, rather than the sound of an alarm. You stand and stretch and go through the kitchen where you grab a cup of coffee already waiting for you.

Through the implant and its eyeballs, or perhaps the neurological interface, rather than a mobile device or hanging display, gaze at the rising sun over the landscape under your feet, perusing some headlines.

Then walk into the bathroom, take off your pajamas and step into the shower. But before the water begins, you’ll hear the roar of a full-body MRI scan and feel the soft nip of a half-dozen device that collects samples and catalogs vitals.

The results are analyzed in real time by AI and sent to the care team for verification. Transdermal injections push cocktails into your blood: vitamins, relaxants, painkillers, beta blockers, anxiolytics, TNF inhibitors, and even stimulants (your coffee is decuff). Everything is synthesized according to your current blood chemistry and carefully balanced with each other.

You already feel like a new person when the steam boiled from under you and the hot water blew down from above.

Your doctor is still involved. And when it’s time to talk, you can talk remotely via video or VR. It’s all at your fingertips, but you only know it as much as you want. Until the crisis comes. And when that happens, your care will primarily flow, inform and fund it, so there will be a local medical infrastructure to treat it.

Take a break from work to drive to the medical center, be bothered by parking, schedule with five different doctors, lose lab orders, or get a replacement You don’t even have to drive to the place. -Drug interaction, or diminished drug effect due to your own evolving chemistry. number.

Many of the vitals are continuously collected and monitored through implants. Others come every day when you step into the shower. They all flow through the AI ​​and your meat and blood care team in real time, with the frequency and particle size that Ferrari mechanics envy. Your body is, so to speak, a well-oiled machine.

Q: Are the technologies that make up connected health and remote patient monitoring today approaching this vision?

A: A 2-ton UNIVAC computer is as close to its vision as an iPhone. It’s close enough to guide us on the road, inspire the imagination, and perform some of those final state tasks, but everything works well, works together, works reasonably priced, It’s decades away from sophistication and sophistication that makes it work beautifully.

Q: What will happen to the doctor-patient relationship for this type of telemedicine to be realized?

A: Actually, there is almost no need to change. By 2050, we may not be hiring more doctors than we are today, but we will certainly not reduce the number of doctors we hire. The biggest and best part of this 2050 vision is commoditization and democratization.

Economic conditions, living standards, energy and resource efficiencies, agricultural and manufacturing improvements all continue on the current remarkable uptrend, so anyone can access this care anywhere.

Yes, the average doctor takes care of far more patients because he concentrates his time on what only he can do (very repetitive what the machine does to support her and the care team). In contrast to tasks). However, a much higher percentage of the world’s population will have direct access to her services. Therefore, her demand for time decreases on the one hand and increases on the other.

Maybe this doctor in 2050 won’t know you at a glance. Perhaps those relationships are not superficially personal. But in an important way, the knowledge she has about your overall health and wellness is much greater.

The future is bright. Health technology innovators are creating it. And in democratized health care, there is equal access to life and health, and the sky is the limit. No, there is no limit even if it is empty.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthITEmail the writer: [email protected] Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos