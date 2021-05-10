Days Gone 2 petition is hard to ignore with 100,000 signatures





PlayStation players continue to demand Sony a sequel to Days Gone, and their petitions have won over 100,000 signatures so far.

Even after being reportedly canceled, Days Gone 2 continues to receive strong demands from players following a recent petition to the PlayStation, surpassing over 100,000 signatures in a fairly short period of time. It’s certainly proven that there is a group of player voices who want to explore and realize the world of Days Gonemore, but it’s not clear if Sony Interactive Entertainment will ultimately listen. ..

A recent report revealed that Sony refused to sequel to aDays Gone after the release of its first game in 2019. This is probably due to a mixture of critical receptions and long development times. The game managed to sell many copies, but wasn’t enough to justify the development of the game for about seven years, or was considered the marquee title Sony wanted under the PlayStation brand. I didn’t. Don’t stop the stubborn group of criminals trying hard to convince the company to proceed with the sequel.

Change.orgDays Gone 2petition is at the end of the 107,000 signature at the time of issuance. This is pretty impressive for a petition made about a month ago. Sounds a lot, but Sony is still less than 100,000 considering paying tens of millions of dollars for a new game, but the petition is still more than some expected. Also shows great support. In the first few days after it was revealed that the ax game was planning co-op gameplay, the Days Gone 2 petition had 30,000 signatures. As a result, the list of signatures is steadily increasing, making it increasingly difficult for Sony to completely ignore.

But the best bet for these fans is coming soon. Days Goneis gets a PC port on May 18th, and if enough people buy it on Steam, it’s worth the SIE to continue the franchise. May be re-evaluated. At some point there were rumors that the studio was working on a new, currently canceled Uncharted spin-off, but it’s not clear exactly what developer Bend Studio is working on next, but it’s reportedly. , The project now works more independently. If Days Gonesequel isn’t on the card, the studio may try something entirely new:

Had it been made, Days Gone 2 would have had a co-operative and would have seemed to have a much larger range. Oregon’s portrayal of the first game is already pretty big, but with the power of the PlayStation 5, Bend could have taken the open-world zombie game to new heights. Perhaps one day Sony will allow Bend to revisit the franchise, but there are plenty of dormant IPs in the industry, and even if a minority of voices are screaming for their return, they will quietly disappear over time. I will go. That fate isn’t unprecedented for Days Gone 2, but something strange is happening.

