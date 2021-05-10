Google and Apple claim that their devices provide better sleep.Not true, college says





I was shocked, and I was shocked beyond words.

According to a new study by Brigham Young University (BYU), the highly advertised smartphone feature claims from both Apple and Google are totally nonsense. The feature in this case is Apple’s Night Shift (and Android’s Night Mode). This adjusts the device screen to warmer shades, theoretically allowing the user to sleep faster.

BYU elaborated on the perceptions and myths played by Apple and Google and erased them.

“It is widely believed that the blue light emitted by mobile phones interferes with melatonin secretion and the sleep cycle. To reduce this blue light emission and eye strain, Apple announced in 2016 an iOS called Nightshift. We’ve introduced a feature that warmly adjusts the color of the screen. Post-sunset tint, “BYU said in a statement. “Android phones soon followed similar options, and most smartphones now have some sort of night mode feature that claims to improve the user’s sleep. Until recently, night shift claims to improve sleep are a theory. BYU challenged the phone maker’s assumptions and found that the night shift feature didn’t really improve sleep.

This raises an important question: Do Apple and Google need to have proof that something works before yelling marketers from the best virtual rooftops? Perhaps FTC doesn’t want to be weighted.

Easy answer: No, no. As a result, IT departments must always maintain an empty attitude of strict warnings, especially when making mobile decisions.

In this case, large mobile players are not a direct IT concern, except that they need to have some confidence in the providers of mission-critical devices such as 2021 smartphones. The feature here is to increase sleep or sleep better what most businesses don’t want users to do during working hours. This means 24/7 today. (Probably 23×6 for the best companies.)

The details of the research methodologies that can be found here and induce sleep more frankly than the mobile devices being studied can be summarized in college and find hundreds of people in three categories: Night The person who used the phone to the night shift function is turned on. People who used the phone at night without a night shift. People who never used their smartphone before going to bed.

“Measured sleep results included total sleep time, sleep quality, awakening after falling asleep, and time spent falling asleep,” says BYU.

In the study, other shocked people who were more tired (mainly because of their sleep private life) fell asleep faster, regardless of whether they used the phone or whether nightshifts were active. No significant differences were found between the other groups.

“The results suggest that it’s not just blue light that makes it difficult to fall or stay asleep,” BYU said. “The psychological involvement you experience in texting, scrolling, and posting is also an important factor in affecting your sleep outcome. Nightshifts can darken your screen, but nightshifts alone can help you fall asleep. I can’t keep sleeping. “

Later, researcher and professor of psychology at BYU, Chad Jensen, said: “There is plenty of evidence to suggest that blue light increases arousal and makes it more difficult to fall asleep, but it is important to consider which part of that stimulus is luminescent compared to other stimuli. Cognitive and psychological stimuli. “

Both companies seem to have scrubbed online references for better sleep. Google’s site doesn’t seem to make any specific mention of better sleep, but Google’s search engines are finding it. .. Yes, sometimes Google departments that don’t talk to each other have that advantage.

This will bring you back to Apple and Google. The focus of this research was on Apple, but Google’s approach was so similar that it ignited alongside Apple. When it comes to true marketing, it seems appropriate.

Was this the case of two companies that took the beliefs of popular consumers based on vague comments from healthcare authorities and commercialized them without real-life research? Or did they do a survey, find it worthless, and sell it anyway? As the utterance (the original speaker is ambiguous) progresses: Never attribute it to malicious intent, which is properly described by incompetence.

That said, many Apples were the first to offer this marketing sleight of hand, but incompetence isn’t one of them. (Well, 99% of the time it’s not one of them.) So was it malicious or just recklessly ignoring whether the claim was true? I don’t know if it matters in terms of how much IT should trust either Apple or Google.

From an enterprise IT perspective, this isn’t really about mobile vendors lying about helping people get more sleep. Considering this case as a heads-up is a big clue that these vendors seem to be fine with making factual and unfounded claims. If they’re lying about consumer-level sleep support, who says they’re at the level of enterprise-level security issues, privacy issues, and device robustness and durability?

IT knows better than trusting vendors, but if vendors are big and ubiquitous like Google or Apple, they can easily loosen them. Don’t love all the geeky things.



