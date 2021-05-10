Houston is ranked as one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the pandemic.





When Americans think of tech hubs, Silicon Valley or even Austin may come to mind first. But Houston seems to be competing for a high-tech hub.

Citing data from the carrier platform LinkedIn, the Axios News website reports that Houston has seen a healthy influx of technicians since the outbreak of the pandemic. In fact, Houston was ranked second among the 14 major labor markets in the United States in terms of software and IT worker transfers from March 2020 to February 2021 compared to the same period last year. I will.

Miami ranked first in software and IT worker growth (up 15.4%) during the two periods, Houston in second place (10.4%) and Dallas Fort Worth in third place (8.6%). LinkedIn data.

“Young engineers and recent college graduates see Miami, Houston, and Philadelphia as hot new places to start their technology and creative economy careers, not San Francisco, New York, and Seattle,” Axios said. Stated.

At the bottom of the barrel is the San Francisco Bay Area, which suffered a loss of 34.8% when comparing the arrivals and departures of software and IT workers. Interestingly, Austin experienced an 8% loss in this category.

The transition from traditional technology hubs to new technology hubs may continue as employers and employees embrace more remote work as well. According to a survey commissioned by the non-profit One America Works in April, 47% of technicians moved during the pandemic. In addition, 3 out of 10 technicians expect to live in a different location than during the pandemic.

According to CompTIA’s technology industry association, Houston’s metropolitan area is home to 243,908 engineers. According to the group, the technical workforce in the Houston area increased by 12.3 percent between 2010 and 2019.

“Houston has been a world-changing innovation center in energy, life sciences and aerospace for over a century. With scientific and engineering advances rooted in Houston’s economic structure, the region has a talent for digital technology. It has become a thriving hub for companies, with access to customers and expertise, “said a report released in March by the Greater Houston Partnership.

One employer who is leveraging that talent is Bill.com. In 2019, a digital payments company opened a Houston outpost outside Silicon Valley.

“The city’s tech industry is still developing, but it’s breathing fresh air compared to the overcrowded late-stage tech markets like Austin and Denver. Ultimately, education adjacent to Houston’s talent pool. The breadth and depth of the pipeline has become an ideal location. Vinay Pai, senior vice president of engineering at California-based Bill.com and a graduate of Rice University, wrote in Linked In in April 2020. I did.

