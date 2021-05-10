Big Bospine comes out of retirement to join Dallas Fuel





Source: Blizzard Entertainment’s Robert Paul

Dallas Fuel finally welcomed the hit-scan DPS player again after signing with Big Boss Dohyeon “Pine” Kim on Monday. Pine is coming out of retirement to take on a new role. He was a founding member of the New York Excelsior, a team that competed for two years before retiring in late 2019. During the first Overwatch League season, Pine was hit-scan heroes McCree and Widowmaker.

Pine will replace Kihyo “Xzi” Jung, who retired from the Overwatch League due to a wrist injury shortly before the start of the 2021 season.

Despite losing Xzi at the last minute, Fuel did his best to compete in May Melee, eventually defeating the Shanghai Dragons twice in a row and winning his first OWL title last weekend. Acquiring Meimele without a hit scan player was a significant achievement, especially given how dominant McCree and Ash are in the current meta.

During their epic tournament, Dallas looks at unconventional tactics that combine Sombra + Tracer, May + Sombra, and Tracer + Echo to avoid a lack of hit-scan expertise. I was forced to turn it. With Pine, the team will no longer have to build a whole new meta around the flex DPS specialties of Kim Dong-ha “Doha” and Kim Young-han “SP9RK1E”.

Pine’s return is a welcome surprise for longtime Overwatch fans who were sad to see the Big Boss retire before OWL Season 3. When he retired in 2019, he quoted the loss of confidence following the all-tank, all-support GOAT meta, which put him on the bench for a long time. He said in last year’s video that he hopes to return to OWL if he regains confidence, and it seems that it has finally happened.

Pine will be the only member of the 2021 fuel roster, which was not previously competing in Element Mystic. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to playing with this Dallas roster. Pine will make her debut on May 28th at the Dallas Fuel match against the London Spitfire.

