Google: We have placed YouTube TV in our main YouTube app. Roku now?





Magnify / Google tells you where you can find YouTube TV right now within the regular YouTube app.

Previously on Google vs. Roku: Roku and Google had to renew their subscription to YouTube TV, Google’s $ 65 / month cable TV replacement on Roku’s TV platform. The two companies were unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, and as a result YouTube TV withdrew from the Roku store. Ohno! Existing customers can continue to use the installed YouTube TV app, but new users could not register. Can the two companies resolve the difference, or will their friendship be ruined forever?

The next exciting episode of the story aired on Friday. In a blog post, Google announced that it will run an endaround on Roku and paste the YouTube TV app into the YouTube app. YouTube and YouTube TV exist as separate apps, the YouTube TV contract has expired and the app has been removed from the Roku store, but the YouTube contract will not expire until December.

The YouTube app is still running, so Google was able to quickly incorporate YouTube TV functionality into the app. In the side navigation menu, the last link in the list says “Go to YouTube TV.” It’s also the actual YouTube Music behavior of unprecedented editing, with a kind of in-app interface.

“We are continuing to work towards an agreement with Roku to ensure that mutual customers continue to have access to YouTube TV,” Google said. However, Google threatened Roku in another escalation, saying “We were talking with other partners to protect our free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face access issues with Roku.” It was.

A few weeks ago, Google suggested “updating YouTube TV deals under existing reasonable terms” with Roku, so Roku seems to be the current attacker. In response to this latest move, Roku has sent the following statement to The Verge:

Google’s actions are the clear actions of unchecked monopolies who are committed to breaking fair competition and undermining consumer choice. YouTube’s announcement of the bundle highlights the types of predatory business practices Google is using that are being investigated by Congress, the Attorney General, and regulators around the world. Roku isn’t asking YouTube TV for an additional $ 1 monetary value. Stop Google from anti-competitive behavior of manipulating user search results to gain their own financial benefits and stop requiring access to sensitive data that other partners on the platform do not receive today I just asked. In response, Google has continued its practice of explicitly leveraging YouTube’s monopoly to force independent companies into bad agreements for both consumers and fair competition.

These are the same claims that Roku made earlier, and Google has already responded, “I have never requested access to user data or obstruction of search results for clarity. This claim. Is an unfounded falsehood. “

The real reason for the crack between the two companies seems to be Google’s AV1 video codec requirements for YouTube (probably only for new devices), which will begin in December when the mainline YouTube app contract expires. It seems.

Backed by Google, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, Facebook, Arm, Hulu, and 1 ton, AV1 is likely to become the next de facto video standard, state-of-the-art. Royalty-free video codec. Of other companies. AV1 saves bandwidth for streaming companies and customers, but requires support for hardware decoding on cheaper devices such as the Roku box. Google wants AV1 to be a YouTube requirement, but it requires a new chip. This is probably more expensive than the old chips used by Roku.

Google said: “Apart from this, we’ve been in a long conversation with Roku to prove that the new device meets the technical requirements. This certification process is consistent across the various devices owned by Google. It exists to ensure a high quality YouTube experience. We know how to use the app and what we expect. We will continue to speak honestly with Roku about certification with the aim of defending each other’s customers. I will. “

