Dell Tech World: Business outcomes depend on data protection and use





These changes have provided opportunities for data only to be provided. Mr. Squeri, we are an issuer, an acquirer, and a network. That is, you have complete information or complete data. But as you know, having data is one thing, and having information is another. The data is great. Information is power.

According to Squeri, American Express has begun to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform data into specific business outcomes such as credit decisions, fraud detection, and predicting what to offer to cardholders. is. The question for the business is how to get that data and translate it into results and outcomes that drive customer and business success.

Moving to the cloud has changed the security environment

Throughout the event session, the pandemic and its impact on data determination was an unavoidable topic. When organizations were forced to adopt remote work policies, many were forced to adopt cloud strategies faster than in less extreme situations. And these decisions to move data, apps, and services to the cloud have changed our security needs.

In multiple sessions, Dell Technologies touted the growing focus on security services as a result of this accelerated move to the cloud. The company claimed to offer a variety of new and enhanced products, leveraging the depth and breadth of its portfolio to change the overall culture of cybersecurity. Dell is currently designing security for its solutions from the ground up, offering an approach that allows leaders to better protect their IT assets, data, and business.

Data is the force behind innovation and modernization

The event also highlighted the transformational opportunities that can be achieved through the innovative and collaborative use of data.

Faiz Parkar, Dell’s messaging director for data innovation, spoke in a session on how to create new value by innovating data, saying that data is as old as a hill. In fact, IT exists all because it processes data.

But as the world becomes more and more hyper-connected, the amount of data grows significantly, and data is hyper-distributed to far more locations than before, he says, the way data is processed is changing. Said.

At Dell Technologies, we believe that an organization’s competitive advantage is directly determined by how quickly it can transform raw data into meaningful insights that drive business outcomes.

Tomorrow’s leaders are good at promoting a personalized and integrated digital experience using data, smarter products, data-driven business models, and preparing what the organization will do next. He said. Creating new value by innovating data improves human life more than any other technology, which dramatically reshapes industry and reinvents our lives, play and work styles. Probably.

