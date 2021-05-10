Tired of WhatsApp’s new policy? Here’s how to delete your WhatsApp account





WhatsApps’ new policy has rocked the whole WhatsApp using the community. According to the latest policy, WhatsApp will be able to access your data. Then, we will share user data with our major company, Facebook.

Earlier, WhatsApp issued a statement stating that it would begin deactivating accounts for users who do not agree with the new policy presented by WhatsApp. As a result, WhatsApp has gained a lot of users, and other messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram have gained thousands of new users.

The latest update by WhatsApp reveals that your account will not be deactivated regardless of whether you agree to our Terms of Service. However, WhatsApp begins to deny basic but most important privileges to users who do not agree with the policy. They will definitely experience some important loss of functionality in the application, such as inaccessibility of your chat list and will stop receiving message notifications in the long run.

This is worse than I expected. If you want to get rid of this hassle and don’t want your data to be seen by others and kept private, you need to take a few steps. To get rid of WhatsApps daily reminders to accept the new policy and delay torture by slowly rejecting important and basic features until frustrating, you need to export all the data in your WhatsApp account. This data includes all other shared data files, including conversations, phone numbers, contact information, documents, photos, videos, audio files, Gifs, and links and other files. To export this data, you need to follow some steps below.

Go to WhatsApp and click on the three dots in the upper right corner.[設定]Click. Go to your account.[アカウント情報のリクエスト]Click.[同意する]Click. WhatsApp will start processing your request and all of WhatsApp’s data will be available in just a day or two, depending on the amount of data in WhatsApp.

However, the retrieved data will be in HTML format. It has all the data including your phone number, contact phone number, email address, status, display photos, device details, and account information such as the carrier you are currently connected to on this phone. I will.

You can keep important chats and personal chats from WhatsApp Group, and save or download and save important messages, information, or media files downloaded to your device.

These are the steps to keep your data safe. Follow these simple steps to see how to permanently delete your account and save yourself and your data.

Go to WhatsApp and click on the three dots in the upper right corner.[設定]Click. Go to your account.[マイアカウントの削除]Just select

Warning * -WhatsApp will not give you time and will delete your account immediately. After this, you will not be able to access the data. Even the backed up data will be inaccessible.

All this looks very easy and simple, but it’s really hard to do on the fly because deleting an account makes the data inaccessible.

Choose wisely and think about deleting your account over and over again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos