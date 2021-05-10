Three Golden Rules for Health Tech Entrepreneurs – TechCrunch





Contributor by Dr. Bobby Kumar

Dr. Bobbie Kumar is a board-certified family doctor, director of Inflect Health’s Clinical Innovation, director of Vituity’s Clinical Innovation, and a Vituity transformation program that includes next-generation prototype programs for telemedicine, care navigation, and health technology. Leading a lot of.

If you have taught me anything in the last decade of practicing family medicine, it means that there is an urgent need for innovation in healthcare. I mean in all aspects, not just in terms of treatment and protocol. As a doctor, I worked with a fair share of the “latest and best” innovations in both outpatient clinics and hospitals.

When I turned to my current position, I came across several products that were prominent winners and eventually became very successful as well as a new gold standard in the industry. Unfortunately, others never even got off the ground. Often, at the bottom of my heart, I always felt that I could always know which one had the sustainability to transform in the way it needed to transform healthcare.

When it comes to ensuring the success of your product, service, or innovation, you can get on the right track by following these three golden rules.

Design results first

Stephen Covey coined the phrase “Start with the end in mind.” It’s the second of his seven habits. However, he may have also written about the habits of health tech innovators. Not enough to develop new tools for use in a healthy environment. It may have a purpose, but do you meaningfully address your needs or solve problems in a way that improves your results in a measurable way? In other words, is it worth it?

When the COVID-19 pandemic occurs, pharmaceutical and research companies develop safe and effective vaccines, control the virus, and quickly bring life around the world to near “normal” states worldwide Embarked on a mission. In less than a year, Pfizer and Moderna first crossed the finish line and brought the new 2-jab mRNA vaccine to market with incredible speed and outstanding efficacy.

Vaccine manufacturers have started with outcomes in mind and have achieved those outcomes in countries with abundant access to vaccines. But it doesn’t have to be so lofty for all the results to be effective. Maybe your innovation is aimed at:

Improve patient compliance with home care plans. Reduces the burden of documentation for doctors and scribes. Increase access to quality care among underserved, poor or marginalized communities.

For example, one of our portfolio companies, Alertive Healthcare, has developed a clinical-grade remote patient monitoring platform that wants to significantly improve 24-hour care if patients are unable to see a doctor. Did. Patients download an easy-to-use app that sends intelligent alerts to their providers to reduce documentation and reduce time to treatment. Patients enrolled in the app reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke by 50%. It’s a compelling value and an example of designing for results.

When designing results, it is also important to know exactly how to measure success. If you can provide quantifiable indicators, you can not only set goals for product design and development, but also establish evidence for selling the product to the market. Make them meaningful and measurable as soon as possible.

