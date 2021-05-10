Food: Outlaws and Legends-Best Robin Benefits





Robin has some interesting perks in the hood: outlaws and legends allow him to be even more deadly than what he already has, and his ranger skills are further enhanced through their use. .. There are many available, but they are really the best and only a handful make the class the most efficient. See below for more information.

Best Benefits for Robin in Hood: Outlaws and Legends

His core Robin is an archer, with excellent maneuverability and deadly attacks from a distance. In contrast to Marianne, who leans towards a more stealth approach in her fight, Robin is perfect for putting himself in the best way to unleash his long-range barrage. Therefore, the following benefits will take precedence over the remaining benefits.

Bonus slot 1

Robin is not a chest carrier, so you need to focus on supporting your chest carrier while avoiding danger. Therefore, it is imperative to climb hard-to-reach areas and quickly cross the battlefield. As a result, Reticent Recon Perk is ideal for slot 1 because it can do all of the above faster. It also captures spawn points faster, making it ideal for the first slot.

Bonus slot 2

Bodkin points are more beginner friendly and are preferred over Broadhead, which is also a candidate for this slot. Strengthening arrows at higher speeds and ranges is often a greater benefit than increasing single-shot damage. Broadhead can literally do a lot in one shot, but the versatility that Bodkin Point offers tends to give better results, especially for players who are new to Robin’s arrows. You can change to a broadhead only if you are affiliated with a highly tuned team and shoot arrows at a more relaxed pace.

Bonus slot 3

At first glance, Elemental Arrows seem a little overwhelming, but far from it. As you continue to play the game, you will find that more players can avoid the skill radius as they get used to the timing. With Elemental Arrow, explosive arrows disappear faster and are trapped inside with no options to avoid. Once you get used to the timing, you can see how important this speedup is and the consequences it has on the table. It’s also really useful in niche situations where sheriffs are one step away from taking you out.

These are the best benefits of Robin in Hood: Outlaws and Legends. At least for the time being. Changes are almost certain to occur over time, so these perks may be adjusted accordingly after new perks are eventually implemented in the game or the balance is improved. .. When that time comes, you may need to revise this list, but until then, be sure to include it in your kit.

Hood: Outlaw and Legend are available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more game-related content, see this guide.

