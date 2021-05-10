Cities are driving the progress behind government AI





Written by Ryan Johnston May 10, 2021 | STATESCOOP

Civic Tech researchers at New York University said on Monday that much of the progress being made on artificial intelligence is now being driven by local and local government agencies, which is good for everyone.

Despite the prevalence of AI in the booming technology industry, there are no international or national regulations on technology, so Stefan Verhulst, co-founder of New York University’s Governance Lab, said “AI localization.” calling. Verhulst said in an AI Week panel hosted by Scoop NewsGroup that cities and other municipalities are new innovation laboratories related to the relationship between AI and government.

AI, on the other hand, has a great opportunity to do good things at the local level, “says Verhulst. “On the other hand, we are also experiencing a variety of ethical and governance challenges associated with using AI for regional challenges, as there is a much faster feedback loop between AI implementations. [we see the] How to guide AI in a positive way through both positive and negative impacts of AI and governance innovation. AI localism means innovation that occurs at the local level to manipulate AI that is useful to society as a whole.

Verhulst, chief research and development officer at the lab, said the concept of AI localization is best understood by looking at what a state-of-the-art city like New York looks like. Barcelona, ​​Spain; Copenhagen, Denmark shares best practices and strategies, but is still working on how to ethically adopt AI for government services. For example, New York has recently completed an evaluation of its own algorithm for registering whether it is biased, followed by other US cities like Pittsburgh.

Cities are also taking steps to ban or investigate AI applications such as facial recognition. Many cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, and Oregon, have banned facial recognition altogether from government use, and Massachusetts was the first state to pass a state-wide law last week restricting the use of facial recognition. It became one of.

Verhulst says the transparency of these decisions and the cities that engage with them to let them know how AI and facial recognition technologies actually work are real advances.

At the national level, we see a lot of talk about AI and AI strategy, but in reality it’s often about industrial policy. According to Verhulst, it’s rare to manage AI that benefits society, but how to get some of the investment in AI.

-In this story-AI Week, Artificial Intelligence (AI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos