Microsoft makes Windows 10 64-bit version of OneDrive available to more users





The 64-bit version of Microsoft’s cloud storage solution OneDrive is being deployed to more users after a slight delay.

In a message posted to the admin center, the software giant explained that OneDrive will be silently updated to the new 64-bit version on your system.

We’re making a 64-bit version of the OneDrive sync client available for Windows. Rollouts should normally follow from mid-April to mid-May (formerly the end of April). Silently updates the user device from the 32-bit version to the 64-bit version. All features are the same as for a 32-bit installation. “

Please note that this new version of OneDrive is only available to users running 64-bit Windows 10. Users running 32-bit Windows can continue to use older versions of OneDrive, but they will miss the performance gains provided by the 64-bit version of the software.

64-bit OneDrive

Microsoft first released a 64-bit version of Windows in 2003, but until recently, users could only access the 32-bit version of OneDrive to store files, photos, and other documents. The problem with running 32-bit software on a 64-bit version of Windows 10 is that even on systems with a lot of RAM, 32-bit programs can only access 4GB of system memory.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft’s Ankita Kirti explains that the upgraded 64-bit version of OneDrive makes it easier to transfer large files.

If you plan to use large files, have a lot of files, and have a computer running a 64-bit version of Windows, the 64-bit version is a good choice. In general, computers running 64-bit versions of Windows have more resources (such as processing power and memory) than previous 32-bit computers. Also, 64-bit applications can access more memory than 32-bit applications (up to 18.4 million petabytes). “

If you use OneDrive regularly to store your files in the cloud, your desktop app will be updated automatically by mid-May. This means that you don’t need to download anything to get started with the new 64-bit version of the software.

