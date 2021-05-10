Call of Duty confirms Rambo rumors with teaser





The Teaser trailer clearly confirms that Sylvester Stallone’s iconic 80’s action hero, John Rambo, will soon be added to Call of Duty.

The new Teaser trailer seems to confirm rumors that John Rambo is coming to the playable character Call of Dutyas. The very popular first-person shooter series has a new annual release almost every year since the franchise’s debut in 2003. John Rambo is the protagonist of the iconic Rambo series of action films that began in First Bloodin 1982, starring Star Sylvester Stallone.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account recently posted some tweets that jumped over rumors that John Rambo would be added to the latest installment in the series. Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The first thought-provoking tweet revealed some stats for a highly-skilled Call of Dutyplayer who appears to have achieved 552 kills in just seven hours of play. However, fans soon discovered that these statistics and the player’s username SURVIVORJOHN # 1009062 were all related to the on-screen feats of Stallone’s iconic character. Subsequent tweets from The Call of Duty Twitter page go a step further, suggesting that Die Hard’s John McClane and Terminator may also appear in the first-person shooter series.

Related: Call of Duty 2021 is officially developed by Sledgehammer Games

On Monday, TheCall of Duty Twitter account posted a short teaser video that appears to confirm that John Rambo will soon join the glory of all the guerrillas in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold Warin. A short teaser shows an unfortunate soldier desperately running through the jungle as Rambo observes from stealth. The iconic Stallone character then draws an iconic bow, and the arrowhead is naturally replaced by an explosive device, firing at the victim. The video ends by instructing the viewer to “become a war” and declaring the action to begin-probably when Rambo arrives as a skin or full-fledged operator on May 20th.

Given the current events in Call of Duty War Zone, the arrival of the 80’s action hero Rambo at Call of Duty is quite appropriate. The series’ free battle royale installments have recently entered the third season, and this season’s transition has revolutionized the game. Warzone’s playable Verdansk map was destroyed by a nuclear explosion at the end of Season 2, and the old map was replaced with a version of the map set in 1984. This all-new setting has allowed game developers to bring in popular figures from cinemas of the era. John Lambo is the first logical choice.

Rambo inCall of Duty: Including Warzone is probably unexpected for many players. However, the game’s new 1980s setting is a perfect excuse to embrace the intense action icons of that era, and there’s no better example than Rambo. Stallone’s presence in other games, especially in Mortal Kombat 11, makes his arrival at the Call of Dutya amazing, but it’s not an unprecedented event.

Next: Warzone hackers are targeting Twitch streamer TimTheTatman

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold Warare are now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Source: Call of Duty

Resident Evil Re: Why Verse is Delayed

About the author Thomas McNulty (217 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos