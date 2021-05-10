Purdue and UE Group partners on user-friendly technical education





Last week, the Purdue Research Foundation announced a new research and education hub for the development of future technology products. Established in partnership with technology research firm UE Group, the new 5G connectivity Experience Innovation Center (XCenter) will focus on designing future digital tools with accessibility and practicality in mind, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gary Bertoline, Dean of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute, said the center will teach students about user experience design, including degree programs such as engineering technology, computer graphics technology, computer and information technology, technology leadership and innovation. I did.

Bertoline said the goal of the new center is to facilitate collaboration with the commercial technology industry to make the product easier to use on a daily basis. Without this, the growth of emerging technologies will be hampered and the digital divide will continue to grow, he said.

Transforming technologies such as artificial intelligence, data, and cloud computing are driving society and the world, but the way we interact with all of these technologies is often visual and just as good as the user interface. I have, he said.

Instead of releasing an application or software and later realizing that it has all sorts of problems and people are having a hard time using it, we stand in front of it and give it a try. We want to be part of the early stages we do. “What I want to see is that I might be able to start seeing this in another way,” Bertrin added.

Located in Purdue University’s Discovery Park district, XCenter hosts workshops and conferences focused on product design, ease of use, and management.

UE Group CEO Tony Fernandes, a 30-year tech veteran who has worked with Lotus / IBM, Netscape, Apple, and Xerox PARC, realized the need to improve the way digital tools take advantage of older features. He said he had formulated it.

He still has some basic usability issues, touching on how today’s web browsers work. “They have nothing to do with how to optimize these technologies for people to use.

Fernandez said that many popular digital tools today take advantage of features dating back to the 1970s when mouse and graphic user interfaces were first developed.

According to Fernandez, there is a great opportunity to actually start rethinking how people interact with technology and maximize the potential of available information. It really requires a collaborative effort that combines the best that academia offers with the expertise that exists in the commercial environment on how to facilitate the adoption of these types of solutions. In my opinion, that’s all about the center.

Troy Hege, Vice President of Innovation and Technology at Purdue Research Foundation, said the center will be housed in Purdue’s Convergence Building and UE Group will work closely with students and faculty as tenants of the facility. XCenter is scheduled to open this summer.

Purdue University and academia are generally really great in certain respects, and the commercial market is really great in other respects, he said. However, there is an opportunity to integrate these two areas through engagement and collaboration. This allows for many new things and new innovations to occur and unlocks.

Brandon Paykamian is a staff writer at Government Technology. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from East Tennessee State University and has many years of experience as a multimedia reporter with a focus primarily on public and higher education.

