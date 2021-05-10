Google has added some fresh wallpapers to Chrome OS.Download from here





This story was first published on September 14, 2020 at 3:24 pm PDT on September 14, 2020, and last updated on May 10, 2021 at 2021/05/10 10:47 am PDT.

Are you tired of seeing your old boring wallpapers? Google recently released a new collection of wallpapers for Chrome OS. If you don’t own a Chromebook, you can download it now.

understood. To avoid being distracted by working in a corporate environment, it is important to use a plain, plain background. But on your device, personalization is the key to making your PC and smartphone look fresh and exciting.

New Chrome OS Wallpaper (Spring 2021)

sense of unity

Celebrate Cultural Diversity with the latest Chrome OS wallpapers. The Togetherness collection blends bold geometry and color to express pride and self-expression. The art of Aurelia Duland, Sabrena Kadiya and Michi Boakye is a collective framework that represents the inclusive future of all.

Download full size images of all wallpapers in this post: (Desktop), (Mobile) Imaginary

Are you a big fan of 3D graphics? Digital illustrations like this wallpaper collection have become one of the hottest website design trends in the last two years. They are eye-catching and give the user a futuristic feel. Leo Natsume did a great job of bringing adorable characters to life.

collage

Want to relax? This wallpaper collection features a similar color palette that is gorgeous and easy to see. Matthew Hollister did a great job of keeping the mood calm and harmonious by balancing color and contrast.

Made of canvas

Is it modern? These artworks were drawn on Google’s popular drawing app, Chrome Canvas. I love how vibrant these illustrations live, especially the color pop to emphasize the feel and contemporary look of the mid-century. Both Rasgray and Hedov did a great job with this collection.

element

Do you like 3D abstract art as much as I do? Abstract designs like this collection use shapes, shapes and gesture marks to create their own composition. Rutger Paulusse loves how translucent, lighting and gradients are used to create his own design metaphor. Some of these backgrounds are dark variants, suggesting that Chrome OS Dark Mode may be right there.

download

Chrome OS users can get Togetherness, Imaginary, Collage, Made by Canvas and Element in the wallpaper picker app, but enable chrome: // flags / # use-wallpaper-staging-url to view the Imaginary. is needed. If you don’t have a Chromebook, you can download the mobile and desktop versions of these wallpapers by clicking the source link at the bottom of the page.

Download: (Desktop), (Mobile)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos