Innovation Summit Convenes Entrepreneurs from Yale University and State-Wide





Dozens of startups founded by Yale biotechnology and tech entrepreneurs and innovators from across Connecticut will propose ideas at the Yale Innovation Summit, the largest entrepreneurial event on the Yale campus, May 18-21.

At the four-day event, 36 venture teams will offer ideas to future industry partners and investors in the form of Shark Tank. Marketing and innovation covers a wide range of research areas, including endometriosis, mental health solutions, and cancer prevention.

The event, sponsored by the Yale Joint Research Organization (CRO), has been promoting the transformation of research from the Yale Institute into products and services that are useful to society since 1982.

The Innovation Summit is designed to help bring Yale innovators and their technologies directly in front of the audience and transform ideas into high-impact innovation, CRO’s new venture and Yale’s Brabatonic Innovation Fund. Said Bill Wiesler, director of the company. It will be attended by executives from almost all major venture capital groups, pharmaceutical companies and CROs. Bringing together all the components of the innovation ecosystem is at the core of our mission.

For the first time in an eight-year history event, it will be held in virtual format. (The 2020 Summit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the 7th Summit.)

This year we have presented a unique challenge to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, but the quality of the pitch is top notch, Wiesler said. Presenting potential pioneering ideas in five minutes is not easy, but that’s what these 36 promising entrepreneurs do at the Innovation Summit.

Alumni of Yale School of Medicine, Yale Cancer Center, and Yale School of Management represent some of the innovators who perform live pitching at this year’s Innovation Summit.

During the first three days of the 2021 Summit, the team will offer a live pitch in a series of topic-themed sessions. The session includes:

Tuesday, May 18-Biotechnology: Pharmaceuticals and Biotherapy Wednesday, May 19-Technology: MedTech, Digital Health, Engineering and Software, Diagnosis Thursday, May 20-Biotechnology: Oncology

On the final day, there will be three dynamic panel discussions, an awards ceremony and a special Angkor discussion among female innovators. The schedule is as follows.

12-12: 55 pm. : Career Path Outside Academia 1-1: 55 pm: New Haven: Next Kendall Square 2-2: 55 pm: Impact: Why Do We Do 3-3: 30 pm: Award Ceremony 3 : 30-4: 30 pm: Special Innovation Summit Angkor: Ignite Female Innovators

Yale University faculty and staff can use the promotional code YALE21 to get a free ticket. View the entire agenda and register on the event website.

