What it means for your account





Image: WhatsApp, Graphic: Shoshana Wodinsky (Gizmodo)

In the face of international backlash over imminent updates to privacy policies, WhatsApp has stepped back slightly, not completely, to the harsh results it initially planned for users who wouldn’t accept them.

In an update to the company FAQ page, WhatsApp makes it clear that if users do not accept the new policy, their account will not be deleted or the app’s functionality will not be lost immediately. This is a step back from what WhatsApp has been telling users so far. When this page was first posted in February, people who didn’t accept the platform’s new policy specifically told users that they wouldn’t have full functionality until they accepted it. There is still a threat of loss of functionality, but it will not be automatic.

You can receive calls and notifications for a while, but you can’t read or send messages from the app, WhatsApp wrote at the time. The deadline for acceptance was initially early February, but due to the blowback received by the company, almost everyone has postponed the deadline until May 15.

After that, those who gave the new policy okay don’t notice any difference in their daily WhatsApp experience, at least those who didn’t notice at first.A few weeks later, a reminder [to accept] According to WhatsApp, the receiving users will eventually be permanent, and those who receive these persistent reminders will be in a lot of trouble with the app. For a few weeks, users will lose access to their chat lists, but they will be able to answer incoming calls and videos. Calls made via WhatsApp. After that grace period, WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to the phone altogether (until acceptance).

As a result, WhatsApp technically does not disable the app, but the company makes the app almost unusable.

G / O media may receive fees

What will these permanent reminders look like? Graphics: WhatsApp

It’s worth mentioning here that If, for some reason, you refuse to accept the policy, even with the app installed, WhatsApp will not permanently delete your account for that purpose. That said, like WhatsApp policy, if you don’t connect for 120 days, WhatsApp may delete your account due to inactivity.

In a statement to Verge, a WhatsApp spokesman reiterated what was already mentioned in the new FAQ. This means that people’s accounts will not be deleted, they will continue to receive reminders, and they will not lose functionality on the day the deadline is approaching.

We’ve spent the last few months providing users around the world with more information about updates.

At that time, the majority of those who received it accepted the update, and WhatsApp continues to grow. However, if you don’t have the opportunity to do so, your account will not be deleted or lost on May 15th. Keep providing reminders to users within WhatsApp for the next few weeks.

The company has done a minimum to explain what this privacy policy update really means, but much to ease the concerns of lawyers, legislators, or in fact someone else. I’m not doing that. And these new reminders don’t seem to reassure them either.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos