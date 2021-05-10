Fortnite fights Apple: Court of Justice Focuses on App Store Review Process and Epic Marketing





Epic Games and Apple are fighting it in what has been called one of the most important technology antitrust laws in the last few years.

Angela Lang / CNET

Fortnite maker Epic Games sees Apple as overly dominated, opportunistic and unfair. Apple says Epic isn’t willing to follow the rules. Together, they were able to recreate the way we see antitrust law in the Big Tech era.

Over the past few days, Epic and Apple have sharpened their debate in California courts and made their case to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

Epic lawyers and executives attacked Apple’s App Store, highlighting fraudulent apps, stories of developers complaining that Apple played a favorite, and cases where Apple generally failed to fulfill its promises.

“The mistakes I made are due to customer and developer complaints,” Apple’s senior director of marketing, Tristan Cosminka, said in court on Friday. Rather than seeing these messages as a sign that the App Store team is struggling to get the job done, this activity shows that they want to help people trust the store and keep it safe. He said he was. “They are passionate about sending emails to our executives who report their concerns and we are happy to investigate them quickly and improve them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Apple asked marketing director Matthew Weissinger to attack Epic and try to curb his dissatisfaction. Apple isn’t as helpful in marketing Fortnite as Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo do on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. “We create engagement times of all kinds, engagement within Fortnite,” Weissinger testified on Monday. “And at the very end, Apple injects a kind of itself and says,” This also requires 30%. ” “

The duel story was just the latest example of how Epic and Apple are using courts to complain while knocking on each other’s businesses. What is unclear is whether these efforts will work. The proceedings are a bench trial, meaning that Judge Rogers, not the jury, decides the case.

After Epic CEO Tim Sweeney approved the app changes, the Epic’shit Fortnite game was kicked from Apple’s App Store last August, deliberately breaking Apple’s rules for using alternative payment processing. .. Apple says payment processing and strict app store rules are important to the company and help stand out from Google’s competing, more widely used Android software that enables “sideloading” apps and alternative app stores. I have.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world.

Masterpiece

The outcome of the proceedings could change everything we know about Google’s Play Store, not just Apple’s App Store. Apple may be forced to ignore app security concerns and allow payments to alternate app stores and devices. Legal experts, lawmakers, and regulators are also watching closely and see the case as the first to see how antitrust law applies to tech giants.

Judge Rogers also took advantage of the opportunity to ask her own difficult questions last week when they had discussions on both sides of the court.

When Kosmynka described Apple’s review process, he added that the App Store team told developers to approve 50% of apps within 24 hours and 90% within 48 hours, depending on the app. I did. So Rodgers asked if Apple had fulfilled those promises. “Of course,” Kosmynka said, revealing that Apple is currently approving 96% of its apps within 24 hours.

She also challenged Apple’s claim that limiting app distribution to the App Store alone is a worthwhile trade-off. “One of the problems with limiting competition is the lack of innovation, at least one of the concerns,” Rodgers said. She also asked if Apple independently reviewed the contents of the App Store and asked outside parties to pay the prize. This is similar to what tech companies do to security researchers who discover vulnerabilities in their products.

In the meantime, she backed Epic’s attempt to portray Apple’s business model of profiting from all iPhones, rather than initially losing money and selling products like console makers. Epic argued that this model encourages hardware makers to partner with developers, as the loyalty from these game sales helps to make up for the cost of the console.

Despite Epic’s Weissinger providing Fortnite’s advertising space on the App Store homepage, Apple doesn’t seem to invest as much in Epic’s success as console makers who sponsored face-to-face and in-game events as part of their marketing. I testified that. The console maker “was promoting their products whenever you collaborated with them,” she said. So how is it different from Apple?

According to Weissinger, it also depends on the type of people Apple has poured into Fortnite. Console gamers are there to play video games. The App Store may be looking for more people than a Fortnite fix. “It’s not necessarily the person who buys it, it’s like random people of all kinds having such an experience. Maybe they’re looking for a fitness app or something,” he said. The App Store “only serves unqualified audiences or unqualified consumers,” he claimed.

Below are some of the things we learned in court.

Open salvo and Sweeney’s testimony. When Catherine Forest began the opening statement of EpicGame in a California court battle with Apple on May 3, it exploded iPhonemaker as an exclusive and held appmakers hostage to its awkward licensing terms and fees. And get up to 30% off subscriptions and other sales without explicitly notifying users. But when she asked Sweeney a seemingly benign question on Tuesday, she also revealed potential hypocrisy on her part.

In the summer of 2020, Sweeney sent an email to Apple executives asking them to allow his company to offer its own app store for the iPhone. This is a substantial alternative to the system Apple has been using since 2008. Submit your app to the store for review before it’s sold or offered for free. Apple also requires all app developers to use payment processing services if they want to sell subscriptions or in-app items, such as a new look for a character or power-ups for the next turn.

Sweeney at the time seemed to be seeking a special deal separate from Apple, which did not fit into Forrest’s fierce proceedings. “Epic wants change for all developers, not just for itself.”

“The market will not self-correct,” she added. It requires force intervention, and even the world’s largest enterprise is our judicial system, stronger than ever. “

The following day, May 4, she asked oral Sweeney if she accepted a side deal with Apple and was effectively treated specially while other app developers continued to lose. “Yes, that’s right,” he said.

Sweeney likes the iPhone. When Apple lawyers asked if Apple’s treatment of customer data, privacy, and security was part of why Sweeney liked the device, he said it was “correct.” He was handed an Android device, but confirmed that he had let go of them as well as Project xCloud. Microsoft has been loudly complaining about Apple’s app review process and the rules for game streaming services such as the formerly named Project xCloud Xbox service. Apple’s lawyer said Nvidia’s streaming app was also rejected in a mutual study with Nvidia’s Aashish Patel, product management director who helped oversee the GeForce Now streaming service. In a steady stream, Apple’s lawyer asked, “You’re not a neutral observer in this controversy, right?” “You want Epic to win the proceeding, right?” “Isn’t Apple angry and dissatisfied with rejecting your app as a native app?” Patel said. He said he was disappointed. Xbox loses money-hey. One of Epic’s claims is that Apple’s business model is to profit from the iPhone for sale. Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony PlayStation follow razor and razor blade models, selling consoles for loss (razor) and video games and accessories for profit (razor blade). This is generally known, but Microsoft officials have confirmed in court that the Xbox itself has never made a profit.

