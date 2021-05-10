Seven-Eleven Japan chooses Google Cloud to promote competitive data cloud strategy





Sunnyvale, California and Tokyo, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Seven-Eleven Japan is promoting a digital transformation strategy at Seven Central, a data cloud platform built on Google Cloud, with 21,000 stores nationwide. Data is integrated and analyzed. Drive real-time business decision making.

At its core, Seven Central’s goal is to enable real-time data views to enable faster business decisions. Bring siloized point-of-sale (POS) data from Seven Eleven Japan stores nationwide to a centralized location in the cloud, analyze data on a petabyte scale using Google Cloud’s smart data analysis solutions such as BigQuery. Provides Apigee, an API management platform. A single integrated API for all data clouds. By leveraging these technologies, Seven Central can extend the platform more efficiently, providing teams across the organization with access to previously inaccessible data and insights. This significantly reduces the time to insights that have a measurable impact on business operations.

“Seven Central allows Seven-Eleven Japan departments to take real-time snapshots of store data and performance and respond accordingly. When choosing to build a data cloud on Google Cloud, We prioritized service scalability, security, and openness. Izuru Nishimura, Executive Officer and General Manager of ICT Department at Seven-Eleven Japan, said:

In the first stage, Seven-Eleven Japan collected POS data from the existing network of 21,000 stores and enabled real-time analysis. Seven-Eleven Japan has designed Seven-Central to expand to up to 30,000 stores in the future, as both the amount of data and the regularity of access can grow steadily over time. This will enable the platform to support the enterprise’s future IT strategies and digital transformation initiatives.

“Seven Central is a good example of how a robust data cloud strategy can make a big difference in your business. Exploring Google Cloud AI and machine learning technology in the future will further accelerate data-driven innovation in Seven-Eleven Japan. “And a new field,” said Hirate Tomoyuki, vice president of Google Cloud Japan.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

About Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

Seven-Eleven Japan, the operating company of the Seven & i Group, operates Japan’s largest convenience store chain with 20,980 stores nationwide (as of August 31, 2020). Seven-Eleven Japan, one of the opinion leaders in the Japanese convenience store industry, soon introduced POS cash registers. Introduced 24-hour operation for the first time in the industry. We are actively developing our own brand (Seven Premium). The company has 8,959 employees (as of February 29, 2020).

Source Google Cloud

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos