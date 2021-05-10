ITIF has blown up China by boosting its own technology provider





Washington’s technology policy think tank targeted China on Monday. National innovation mercantilism has hurt the pace of global innovation by boosting domestic players with huge subsidies and barriers to external markets.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation estimates that without China’s policies, the semiconductor sector alone would increase 5,100 US patents annually.

ITIF President Atkinson said in a statement that China has not even approached free trade from afar, especially with regard to its high-tech sector.

He said China is using all the means it needs to undermine world trade. The United States and its allies need to urge China to end its mercantilist practices and focus more on the innovation effects of trade distortions.

ITIF will spend a year researching five industries, and China’s support for Huawei and ZTE will reduce the status of rivals such as Ericsson and Nokia, 75 than standard-based 5G patents would otherwise be realized. Found to be% less.

Think tanks have come to similar conclusions about high-speed rail, solar power, biopharmacy, and semiconductors. Similar trends are progressing in shipbuilding, movies, and aerospace.

Atkinson China’s mercantilism threatens not only the US economy and national security, but the entire world in many areas.

The ITIF report calls on the United States and its allies to limit market access to innovation-based products and services supported by the Chinese government. The Foundation said allies need to work more closely on technology policy and establish trade agreements that allow the free flow of innovation-based goods.

ITIF’s criticism of China’s policy of setting barriers to U.S. companies seeking to sell in China is nothing new, but after years of tariffs on Chinese products launched under Trump, the Biden administration has with China. Management comes when we are considering ways to refocus on trade policy.

Related: Secretary of Commerce Boosts Domestic Chip Industry at Trade Conference

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos