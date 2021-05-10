According to UploadVR, the next PlayStation VR is 4K and includes line-of-sight tracking





UploadVR has some exciting rumors about what’s included in Sony’s next-generation VR headset for the PS5. It seems that the headset includes a vibration motor for 4K resolution, gaze tracking, and tactile feedback (tactile trigger to complement the controller).

According to UploadVR, the total resolution of the new headset is 4000 x 2040, giving each eye 2000 x 2040 pixels. The original PlayStation VR resolution was 960 x 1080 pixels per eye for comparison, which almost doubles in each direction. The Oculus Quest 2 has 1832 x 1920 pixels in one eye, both of which are rumored to be slightly less than Sony headsets. High resolution helps avoid the screen door effect, which VR headsets often cannot provide crisp images.

However, unlike Quest 2, Sony previously announced that it would use a single cable to connect the PlayStation headset to the PS5 system. According to UploadVR, this would be a USB-C cable, but it’s not surprising given Sony’s prominent placement on the front of the PS5.

Eye tracking and fove rendering

UploadVR also has some interesting information about how the PlayStation VR successor fills in the additional pixels. According to the source, the headset tracks the user’s eyes and can perform fove rendering. Foveed rendering makes the image perfectly clear only where you are looking and blurs the peripheral vision. This simulates how your eyes actually perceive the world and makes your computer (console in this case) more efficient because you don’t have to render things perfectly in high resolution that you aren’t looking at anyway. It works like a computer. Of course, there are other great things you can do with gaze tracking (including creating more realistic player avatars), but it’s currently unclear what Sony plans to do in line with those policies. ..

UploadVR also claims that next-generation headsets will use inside-out tracking. This was an upgrade from a reuse of the original PlayStation Move system and required a fixed camera. I had a pair of glowing sticks in a fairly small area between you and the console. Inside-out tracking typically uses a camera mounted on the outside of the headset itself to know where you are in the room.

If these rumors turn out to be true, it looks like it could be a promising accessory for those lucky enough to get a PS5. It’s nice to see the cable-free Quest 2 rivals, but it’s hard to blame Sony for focusing on the console complements. Personally, Im is already on sale and is starting to secure some penny (okay, more realistically in his twenties).

Correction: The rumored resolution of the headset is 4000 x 2040, which is almost twice the original resolution in each direction. In the original story of UploadVRs, there was a typo that fixed the resolution to 4000 x 2080, which has also been fixed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos