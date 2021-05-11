Google-sponsored summer coding camp returns to Austin Pee campus





Clarksville, Tennessee-A popular summer coding camp at Austin Peay State University has returned to the Clarksville University campus this year after authorities were forced to cancel last year’s camp due to a pandemic.

And anyone who wants to attend the camp can sign up for a big discount. The first half of the signed-up camper is 90% off the regular $ 99 price. All other campers get a 60% discount. The discount code can be found on the Coding Camp website.

We have secured a $ 40,000 grant from Google to fund these camps. Anyone who wants to go to these camps wants to get a big discount, said Dr. James Church, an associate professor of computer science and information at APSU. Technology. So, literally, it costs $ 10 to sign up for a week’s camp.

Austin Peay has also added two new services to its summer coding camp. Minecraft camp is a camp of choice for both junior high and high school students and girls.

According to Church, Minecraft camp students can get a one-year Minecraft (educational version) for free and take it home. However, camping is not just about playing Minecraft, it’s the basis of programming in Minecraft.

The church also wants girls’ preferred camps to provide girls and young women with a more comfortable space to participate in camps that are usually dominated by men.

This summer, Austin Peay offers 10 camps, including the popular Make Your Own website and Make Your Own Video Games camp. All camps are half day and Monday to Friday.

Junior high school camp

Those who enroll in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.

Create your own website, Camp A. Registration deadline: May 25th. Camping hours: 9am to noon, May 31st to June 4th. Camp B to make your own video game. Registration deadline: May 25th. Camping Hours: 1: 30-4: 30 pm from May 31st to June 4th. Create your own website at Camp C. Registration deadline: June 1st. Camping time: 9 am to noon from June 7th to 11th. Camp D to make your own video game. Registration deadline: June 1st. Camping time: June 7-11, 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Create your own website, Camp E. Registration deadline: June 8th. Camping time: 9 am to noon from June 14th to 18th. Camp F to learn programming with Minecraft. Registration deadline: June 8th. Camping time: June 14-18, 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

High school camp

For those enrolling in 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade and those enrolling in 1st grade of college.

The camp will take place at APSU’s state-of-the-art computer lab in the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building and the STEM Technology College Building.

All camps are headed by Austin Bachelor or Master’s degree students (currently Nicholas Fox, Jonathan Dixon, Timothy Jordan, Tanner Jones). Dr. Church designed the course curriculum.

A mask is required and the instructor enforces social distance. The lab will also be halved to follow the Austinpy COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, please visit www.apsu.edu / csci / camp.

Sponsored by Google

The summer coding camp is heavily funded by a competitive grant from Google. Austin Peay recently also received a Google Community grant to support the new maker space for APSU GIS CenterandOperation: STEM Success. It provides local high school students with free algebra I and chemistry tutoring.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos