Student-led Startup Skin Relief Wins US $ 25,000 for Standard Chartered 2021 Women in Tech Incubator Contest





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Standard Chartered (Bank) has $ 25,000 in seed money to help plan its business for Skin Relief, which won the Women’s Intec (WiT) Incubator Competition in 2021. Was awarded.

As part of the WiT program, Skin Releaf has created an online platform to help people of color improve their skin health through access to dermatologists and dermatologists. This solution was selected as the winner by judges in both the financial and professional services industries. The jury also awarded Naylerz, a digital marketplace that connects licensed nail technicians or SMEs with clients, in second place. Nailerz has received $ 5,000 in funding to help drive business ideas.

“We are especially grateful to the Zahn staff and Standard Chartered Bank. We are honored and grateful for this opportunity,” said Camile Delva, CEO of Skin Releaf. At the weekly boot camp to Round Robin’s practice pitch, we learned to identify industry issues, created innovative solutions and grew as a team. Our plan is to leverage our knowledge, networks and experience to move forward. .. ”

Congratulations to the skin relief team and everyone involved. Stephen Cranwell, CEO of Standard Chartered America, is thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the energy, creativity and hard work of many participants and volunteers throughout the program. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to realize their potential. We also hope to inspire and enable the next generation of women-led businesses in New York by providing support, mentorship opportunities and training at the Zahn Innovation Center.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of the banking partnership with the City University of New York (CCNY) Zahn Innovation Center (Zahn Center). The program has reached gender equality in the third year since the initial 17% of women participated. To date, more than 1,000 students have benefited from this program.

Kesia Hudson, Interim Director of the City University of New York’s Zahn Innovation Center, said: Skin Relief has identified a niche in the health and beauty industry. Providing reliable information and access to dermatological care benefits people of many colors suffering from melaninized skin problems. We are very excited about their product launch. ”

Incubators are part of the Banks Futuremakers initiative, a global effort to help the World Bank leverage its expertise, staff volunteers and local partners to give young people access to work and financial opportunities.

Learn more about Women in Tech Incubator. Click here for other Standard Chartered America community engagement programs.

About Women in Tech Incubator at Zahn Innovation Center

Formed in October 2014, the Standard Chartered Women’s Intecc Incubator Program is an initiative aimed at supporting the diversity of gender expression within the technology sector. The Incubator Program is a partnership with the City University of New York’s Zahn Innovation Center to provide the support, guidance, and resources needed for early-stage women-led startups to grow into successful businesses. This partnership involves varying levels of involvement and supports entrepreneurship among women throughout the campus through:

A newly refurbished space entrepreneurship course that houses a standard chartered technology incubator for female entrepreneurs, a mentorship network A Women in Entrepreneurship-themed speaker series that includes both bank employees and technology and local government leaders. And materials for addressing entrepreneurial challenges

About Standard Chartered Bank

We are a leading international banking group with 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving 85 clients. Our aim is to promote commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values ​​are the brand’s promise, here forever.

Our history in the United States dates back to 1902 and is now based in eight locations in the Americas. The Americas franchise focuses on financial institutions and some businesses and plays an important role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the Americas and Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more stories and expert opinion, visit Insights on sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered Bank on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About City University of New York

Since 1847, City University of New York has provided quality and affordable education to generations of New Yorkers in a variety of disciplines. CCNY embraces its position at the forefront of social change. It ranks # 1 on the overall Mobility Index by Harvard-based Opportunity Insights among 369 selected public universities in the United States. This measurement reflects both access and results, and represents the potential for CCNY students to move up one-fifth of their two or more incomes. In addition, the World University Rankings Center ranks CCNY in the top 1.8% of universities in the world in terms of academic excellence. Labor analysis firm Emsi quantifies the return on investment in students, taxpayers and society by impacting the local economy (5 autonomous regions and 5 adjacent counties) with $ 1.9 billion annually in CCNY. At Citi College, more than 16,000 students earn undergraduate and graduate degrees in eight schools and departments based on highly funded research, creativity, and scholarships. CCNY is as diverse, dynamic and visionary as New York City itself. Display the CCNY Media Kit.

