Online update of Super Mario Party is a precursor to Mario Golf: Super Rush





Mario Golf: Super Rush is a bit strange, but after the last update of the Super Mario Party, Nintendo’s intentions look clearer.

There was a big era of Super Mario sports games, but longtime Nintendo fans remember some major crossovers with Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog series for the real-world Olympics. maybe. The Mushroom Kingdom is committed to everything from soccer to tennis to baseball, but it has a reputation for being a competitive sport in its own right. Another Mario sports series that worked on its own is Mario Golf, but that particular franchise hasn’t returned for some time. Thankfully, switch owners know that Mario Golf: Super Rush is underway. Mario seems ready to return to the course.

Mario Golf: But Super Luci comes out in an interesting context. The Switch doesn’t have a lot of multiplayer Mario spin-offs, but perhaps the most famous of all of them is the Super Mario Party. This new installation was fairly warmly praised for its new ideas. For example, each playable character has its own special dice that can be rolled instead of the regular d6, adding a new layer of strategy. But for some reason, the Super Mario Party started without online multiplayer. Nintendo has just fixed this with a surprise patch, which tells a lot about Nintendo’s current attitude towards online multiplayer. Expired updates for Mario Party may be a good sign for Mario Golf: Super Rush online multiplayer.

Super Mario Party Multiplayer

Nintendo took a couple of years, but it seems that it finally realized the importance of doubling online play. Games like Super Mario Party need to be played online, especially last year. If Nintendo added online multiplayer at the start of the COVID pandemic, Super Mario Party could undoubtedly see a second wave of sales. Still, a new update that adds multiplayer to Super Mario Party much later should be seen as a change in Nintendo’s perspective. If you don’t think online multiplayer is important right now, no effort is needed to create this patch. This is positively reflected in Nintendo’s next big multiplayer Mario game: Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Mario Golf Big Return

The good thing about Mario Golf: Super Rush is that Nintendo has already confirmed the online play of this new sports game. Nintendo hasn’t talked much about the game since its announcement, but Nintendo makes it very clear that Mario Golf: Super Rush four-player players are available both locally and online. That’s a big deal. At this time, there is no way for aMario Sports games to compete with other sports games without online multiplayer. If Nintendo wants to revive this franchise, it needs to withdraw its money from Nintendo Switch Online and support online matchmaking in all future games.

Mario Golf: Updating the Super Mario Party when Super Rush has already confirmed online play may indicate that it’s not just about including online play. If Nintendo thinks Super Mario Party really needs that patch, it’s likely to be part of a broader focus on Nintendo Switch Online rather than a random update to one game. Mario Golf: Super Rush May Get Much Support for Online Multiplayer The Super Rush experience may be a bit like the support for Smash Ultimate. Nintendo may decide to roll out regular multiplayer events like many of Smash Ultimate’s themed tournaments.

The latest information on Super Mario Party may suggest that Nintendo has been paying close attention to the game. Long-term attention may be really good for Mario Golf: Super Rush, even if the game isn’t always patched. Just monitor your game and release important updates every few months to give your Super Rush some life. At the very least, it shows that Nintendo is listening to the voices of its fans. Super Mario Party enthusiasts just wanted to see the online mode added. It took a while, but Nintendo got there. Hopefully, in the case of Super Rush, Nintendo will act faster according to the player’s wishes. After all, Nintendo has a lot to gain from doing it like a fan.

Switch’s growing library

Mario Golf: Super Rush seems to be part of a great new wave of Nintendo games on Switch. 2020 was a tough year for Nintendo, and while Nintendo Direct wasn’t able to spread its knowledge of the game, 2021 was a big blow. Like The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon has some great things to do. Super Rush plays its part in the potential to bring new life to Mario sports games in the same way that Super Mario Party intended to reassess the Mario Party series.

I hope Nintendo has a different way of thinking about Super Mario Party buddies. If Nintendo realized the importance of supporting online play in all multiplayer games in a recent midnight update, Mario Golf: Super Rush will be a little easier to handle than Super Mario Party. At first it seems like the focus is on online play, but it will be a huge boon to the game. Nintendo and Mario games have always been reputed, especially for being energetic and connecting people. Providing game-appropriate online multiplayer is the right way for Nintendo to embody its modern reputation.

Mario Golf: Super Rush release of Nintendo Switch on June 25th.

