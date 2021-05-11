Rambo and Die Hardskin were teased for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War





Call of Duty: Warzone began Season 3 by returning to 1984 with the old and new takes of Verdansk. Black Ops Cold War has several new multiplayer maps, multiplayer modes, and new additions to the Zombie Outbreak mode. Both games got new weapons and new operators, but none were specifically 80’s themed, and I was wondering if players could see the right action hero skins of the era. It was. The answer seems to be yes. Call of Duty Twitter accounts are teasing Rambo and Die Hard skins or operators. You can even get a quick glimpse of Rambo’s skin.

Rambo was first teased by SurvivorJohn # 1009062’s mysterious gamer report. The number of games played matches the number of Rambo movies, the 7 hours played almost match the total run time of those movies, and 552 kills are one with the total number of on-screen kills confirmed by John Rambo. I will do it. However, the importance of the number of players is still a mystery.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN # 1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to see. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

The hint became clearer when players checked the 15 people that the Call of Duty Twitter account was following at the time. All of them had the name Trautman, a reference to Colonel Sam Trautman, who was like Rambo’s father. Those people are currently being changed to 14 accounts related to the franchise and its developers. But then there was another tweet showing the first glimpse of the skin and confirming the arrival of Rambo on May 20th.

It will be a war. 5.20.21. pic.twitter.com/omIRogihm2

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 10, 2021

I’ve never peeked at John McClane from Die Hard, but another tweet made fun of Nakatomi Air Duct Cleaning Company. The Nakatomi Tower was a building where John McClane penetrated the ducts of the original Die Hard movie. The fictional company appears to have been founded in 1988, the same year that the first Die Hard movie was released, and its slogan features the infamous Yippee KiYay tagline. It’s not yet known if McLean will appear on the same day as Rambo, but it seems almost certain that he will.

Air ducts are a complex danger network. If you need repairs, call the best in business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning.

Click here for details: https: //t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OK

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

It’s not yet clear if these are brand new operators with their own voice lines or skins for existing operators in the game. Operators or skins are expected to work in both Black Ops Cold War and War Zone, but have little effect on Modern Warfare. They are also expected to be available through premium purchases.

In the meantime, anyone who logs in to Warzone during Season 3 will get a free Tortured & Rescued Adler skin. This skin was previously only available in the Hunt for Adler Challenge, which started a new season, but Raven Software now pays all players because a bug prevented players from completing the challenge. We considered alternative arrangements to do so.

[Source: Twitter]







