Google co-founder Sergey Brin sells Alphabet shares for the first time since 2017





Sergey Brin attends the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at the NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 … [+] Mountain View, California.

Breakthrough Prize Photo by Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images

Googl GOOGe co-founder Sergey Brin sold $ 32.7 million worth of Alphabet shares last week and was the first to sell tech giants since 2017.

According to SEC Filing, Brin sold 13,889 Alphabet shares on Friday. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, soared during the pandemic. When Brin last sold its shares in November 2017, Alphabet’s share price was around $ 1,035. Currently, the stock is worth nearly $ 2,341, close to an all-time high.

After tax, Brin will leave for an estimated $ 20.6 million. A Brin spokesperson did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment as to why he decided to sell now and what the proceeds would be used for.

Brin founded the search engine Google in 1998 with Larry Page. The two met at Stanford University while studying for an advanced degree in computer science. They opened the company in 2004. In 2015, Google, which expanded to include activities such as self-driving cars and healthcare research, became known as Alphabet. Although he resigned as President of Alphabet in December 2019, Brin remains a controlling shareholder and a member of the board of directors. Forbes estimates that he is currently the ninth wealthiest person in the world, worth $ 97.1 billion, one spot behind the page.

Since Brin and the page have moved away from the alphabet, Brin has been relatively unobtrusive. Brin is reportedly funding a secret airship company called LTA Research and Exploration. The company aims to build an airship that provides humanitarian assistance in disaster areas. He also funded a Parkinson’s disease study being carried out in his family.

