Technology industry brings bold ideas to Ottawa, disrupts government procurement and drives Canada’s economic recovery





Virtual Hill Days in Canada’s Technology Sector Focuses on New Normals Leveraging Innovative Technology

May 10, 2021, Ottawa, On (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-TECHNATION, Canada’s National Technology Industry Association, with state-of-the-art technology leaders from across Canada, to promote future-looking recommendations for the technology sector , Is virtually coming down to Ottawa this week. Federal government. The debate includes some of Canada’s biggest challenges we face in driving economic recovery and the adoption of innovation.

The pandemic has proven that digital transformation can dominate the economy, said Angela Mondu, president and CEO of TECHNATION. TECHNATION and its members want to influence a more resilient and prosperous future. We are committed to working with the government to carry out the digital investment announced in the 2021 budget. We look forward to a bold discussion with Ottawa about technology this week. The sector can do just that.

The Canadian technology sector is in a very favorable position to lead the growth of employment, innovation and economic development, added Mike Hilton, president of HPE Canada. We are ready to help our country compete successfully on the world stage.

Throughout the week, TECHNATION will work with ministers, parliamentarians, and top executives in the department to focus on three areas where the technology department is preparing to support Canada’s recovery.

Promote future jobs: Technology companies are in a position to drive Canada’s economic recovery, drive the creation of innovative, high-quality, high-paying jobs and lead the changing national economy to long-term success. Canada can and should be a global technology leader driving growth in all sectors of the economy, but to achieve this requires appropriate government policy and support.

Guarantee Canada to thrive in New Normal: Canada’s technology sector can help governments and businesses in all sectors overcome challenges and take bold steps in New Normal. This is achieved through the adoption of technology, regardless of industry. Canada’s technology sector includes solutions for transforming Canada’s data capabilities, strengthening the national health system, addressing supply chain issues, protecting privacy and security, delivering a remote workforce, and modernizing civil services. there is.

Canada’s Public Sector Transformation: Canada’s Technology Sector is home to world-leading technology and innovation that can provide the backbone of modern, agile, productive and efficient public services. To meet the evolving needs of citizens, we can provide programs and services that can be used by Canadians wherever they are and in any situation.

The federal government spends at least $ 6.8 billion annually on technology and promises new generational investments to improve its digital footprint, including more than $ 3 billion in new funding in the 2021 budget. By changing the way industry and government work together, Canada can leverage its substantive spending as a strategic economic tool to regain its position as a state-of-the-art digital government. .. We provide innovative solutions for providing services that meet the ever-changing expectations of citizens and businesses.

This long-awaited strategic investment will help technology companies across Canada, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), grow and grow. By strengthening domestic technology companies, we can provide solutions to all sectors of the economy and drive productivity, resilience and job creation across the country.

Similarly, the federal government will invest $ 2.2 billion in the new Canadian Digital Recruitment Program announced in the 2021 budget to help SMEs across Canada buy the technology they need to thrive in the post-pandemic world. It can be deployed and promote economic growth in all sectors and employment. For thousands of Canadians.

TECHNATION looks forward to presenting these ideas and recommendations to political leaders and department officials throughout the Government of Canada throughout the week. Follow Hill Days social posts-# TechHillDays2021 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is an industry-government link for Canada’s technological prosperity. TECHNATION, a member-led non-profit organization, integrates Canada’s technology sector, government and community to enable technology prosperity in Canada. TECHNATION defends the prosperity of technology by providing advocacy, professional development, and networking opportunities for industries and governments at all levels. Connect Canada’s scale-up with world technology leaders. Involve in the global supply chain. Fill the technology talent pipeline. TECHNATION has been the prestigious national voice of the $ 210 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. Over 43,200 Canadian ICT companies create and deliver products and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive and innovative society. The ICT sector creates more than 666,500 jobs and invests $ 7.5 billion annually in R & D, more than any other private sector performer. For more information, please visit www.technationcanada.ca.

About Canada’s Technology Sector

Canada’s technology sector is in the best position today and in the long run to act as a catalyst for quality job creation and economic growth. Canada has more than 73,000 technology companies, employs 1.66 million Canadians, earns $ 210 billion annually, pays 40% more than the average private sector job, and 8 out of 10 states. The state is experiencing significant year-over-year employment growth. .. Importantly, the adoption of technology across the enterprise can be a tide that will bring all ships to life. A 10% increase in digitization could reduce unemployment by almost 1% and increase $ 8.7 billion (0.5%) for every 1% increase in digital adoption. To GDP.

Contact: Janet Gibson Eichner TECHNATION 416-357-8908 [email protected]





