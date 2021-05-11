Dirt 5 gets cross-play matchmaking and more in major updates





The next update to the off-road racing game Dirt 5 will add cross-platform online play to integrate the game’s player base with the new design.

Off-road racing title Dirt5 is set to receive cross-platform online play in the next major update of the game. Thesimulator is the latest release of the long-running Dirt series developed and published by Codemasters. The game includes different race locations such as Greece, South Africa and New York City, as well as different game modes to test the driving skills of the player.

Dirt 5 was released in November 202o, but thanks to the Xbox, the game’s popularity has exploded recently. In March, an off-road racing game was offered free to all Xbox Live subscribers, giving almost all Xbox users the opportunity to try it out. This free trial lasted only a few days, but we’ve released the title to players who haven’t tried it otherwise. As the game developers have stated this, Dirt 5 has been available for several months as part of the Xbox Game Pass service. The service has significantly increased the number of players in the game. David Springate, Technical Director of Dirt 5, revealed last month that the number of players increased rapidly as the game joined the Xbox Game Pass.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: WRC10 looks like the most realistic rally racing game that hasn’t been revealed yet

Dirt 5developer Codemasters has announced that a brand new content update will include cross-platform matchmaking for muddy racing titles. The specific details of this cross-platform support have not been revealed, so it is unclear how the system will work and which platforms will be able to connect online. This free content update, called the Redbull Revolution Update, also includes other features such as ghost lap time and new weather options for the game playground. The update will be released on May 11th.

Although not as famous as action games and first-person shooters, racing games are a very popular genre in the video game industry. The genre is so popular that the Olympic Virtual Series, the first ever Olympic category with a full focus on digital esports, includes racing games as a category. Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo franchise will be featured in a video game championship that represents the entire genre of racing games.

Dirt 5 was successful at launch, and the popularity of the game grew only thanks to services such as the Xbox Game Pass. The already solid player base of racing titles can only be improved by adding cross-platform play. This will consolidate all racers under one banner. The details of the features haven’t been discussed yet, but at face value, this update should be a great edition for dirty off-road racers.

Next: Mario Kart 8 has become the best-selling racing game in US history

Dirt 5 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Source: Codemasters

What is the release date of Genshin Impact version 1.6

About the author Thomas McNulty (219 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos