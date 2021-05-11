



Epicv. In the second week of Apple’s trial, the parties broke out of antitrust law and discussed whether bananas should be dressed in court.

The banana in question is Peely, the humanoid fruit avatar of Epics Game Fortnite. As you may remember, Fortnite is at the heart of a large proceeding between Apple and Epic. Day 6 of the exam began with testimony from Matthew Weissinger, Vice President of Marketing at Epics. And Apple used that mutual review to provide the court with a thorough tutorial on Fortnite, starting with the title screen and one of its skins. Therefore, banana:

Apple Lawyer: I have a new set of images in front of me, what is on this screen?

Weissinger: This is your matchmaking lobby.

Lawyer: There is a big yellow banana here. With a black tie?

Weissinger: Yes. That is Peery.

Lawyer: That’s Pealey, did you say?

Weissinger: Yeah.

Lawyer: In fact, in Black Tie, you’re known as Agent Pealey, right?

Weissinger: That’s right.

Lawyer: We’re in federal court this morning, so I thought it would be better to wear a suit than a bare banana.

Peelys’ nightmare presence has little to do with Apple’s case. And the naked banana comment was probably passed for a disposable joke, but for one very important fact: Apple accused Epic of hosting porn last week. did.

On Friday, an Apple lawyer tracked Itch.io on the indie storefront. This allows Epic to be installed by users from the Epic Games Store. Lawyers said Itch.io contained so-called adult games, the explanations of which were not appropriate to speak in federal court and were aggressive and sexual.

Steven Allison, manager of the Epic Games Store, defended Itch.io, but the exchange may have stabbed Epic. Or, at least, that’s the best explanation I can imagine what happened two hours after the epic lawyer decided to revisit Pealey during her own question to Weissinger.

Epic Lawyer: A little digression. Did you talk about Pealey? Our banana? remember?

Weissinger: That’s right.

Lawyer: And there may have been implications that showing Pealey without a suit was inappropriate. do you remember?

Weissinger: Yes.

Lawyer: Is there anything wrong with Perry without a suit?

Weissinger: No, no.

Lawyer: If you can see Peely’s picture on the screen, is there anything wrong with undressed Peely?

Weissinger: It’s just a banana, Maam.

This is, somewhat surprisingly, Epicv. Related to Apple’s major issues. Epic is urging Apple to open iOS to alternative app stores such as the Epic Games Store. Apple claims that this exposes users to malicious, low-quality apps. Using Itch.io, I portrayed Epic as a sloppy guardian of user safety. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers seemed to take Apple’s concerns at least to some extent seriously. It’s unclear if Rogers actually thought there was a naked banana guy graphically in Fortnite, but Epix’s lawyer obviously didn’t want to take advantage of that opportunity.

But the Perry exchange symbolizes how some of today’s testimonies are rambling and off-topic. The Apples tutorials have experience and metaverses that encourage judges to weigh App Store game-related policies against similar rules on the console, rather than scrutinizing the entire iOS ecosystem, as Fortnite is mostly a game. It was clearly intended to show that it wasn’t. Still, the results seemed to fill the English essay with a summary of the blow-by-blow plot, or in this case a blow-by-blow explanation of how to complete the skydiving challenge.

And while Apple and Epics often have very interesting discussions about the definition of the game, the case probably depends on a drier question, as discussed by economist David Evans, Epics’ first expert witness. right.

Evans claimed that Apple is carrying out an unjustified single-brand monopoly. Basically, Apple is expensive to lock users into an ecosystem where there is no reasonable alternative to getting a particular app other than throwing a phone or tablet and spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a new one. We sell various devices 1. Developers can offer cheaper in-app purchases on the web or on other platforms, but Apple doesn’t allow iOS apps to lead users to these savings.

Judge Rogers asked a skeptical question about Evans’ testimony, and Epic almost certainly tries to hit his point harder. Hopefully both parties will slip Perry, but who knows, perhaps the banana clothing issue will remain split in the next few days.

