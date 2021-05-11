AFROTC Commander Commissioned on Space Force





At Louisiana Tech University, you’ll find every corner of the world with special talents, hobbies, stories, and backgrounds. On the 14th floor of the Wily Tower, one of these figures, Lieutenant Colonel Christopher S. Ritter, shares a fascinating story about his experience with the US Air Force and his journey to the US Space Force.

Ritter was born in England when his father was in the Air Force. Growing up, he was accustomed to military life.

I grew up in a military family, he said. I have a brother in the Air Force. My father and sister were in the Air Force. And I had an uncle in the Army and my grandfather in the Navy.

After joining the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at the University of Portland in 2002, Ritter joined the US Air Force and began his military career.

Ritters’ first mission was five years at Malmstrom Air Force Base near Great Falls, Montana. There he undertook a nuclear alert mission and prepared to launch up to 50 nuclear-tip intercontinental ballistic missiles. During this time, he was also sent to Baghdad, where he worked in the Secret Service style and was responsible for protecting Iraq’s political leadership.

He was subsequently assigned satellite command and control space at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In the meantime, the Air Force had to decide which ranks and personnel to take charge of in a space allocation called 13S. Nuclear allocation, or 13N.

The allocation of control under the command of the Ritters satellite was within 13S, which was where he wanted to serve. Still, he had to wait for the Air Force to make the final decision to permanently lock the Air Force into either space operations or nuclear operations. Seeing the imminent writing on the wall, Ritter earned a master’s degree in space studies from the University of North Dakota. It was through the UNDs Space Program that Ritter had the opportunity to visit Moscow, Russia and the Astronaut Training Center in 2007. This is an adventure he calls a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

After the board meeting and assigning people to 13S or 13N, Ritter was relieved, happy and overjoyed and received the news that he was on the space list.

According to Ritter, he was no longer going back and forth between the nucleus and space.

Ritters’ next mission took him to the Air Force Space Command, headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, where he was responsible for space training and evaluation of the entire Air Force. He is also the Director of Air Force, Space and Cyberspace Operations while in the Air Force Space Command.

He said it was the hardest job I’ve ever had. I spent an average of 95 hours a week from Monday to Friday. I calculated that it averaged about 5 hours a day, and I wasn’t actually in front of my computer. Fingers crossed, it was the hardest job I’ve ever had.

In the years that followed, Ritter completed two more missions before landing at Louisiana Tech.

Crisis action planner for nuclear, space, and cyberspace operations in the United States Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. While there, he was also elected Executive Officer of the Global Operations Director. Teach NATO members and partners about NATO space use and the NATO operational planning process at the NATO school in Oberammergau, Germany. While there, he was also selected as the Assistant Chief of Staff at NATO School.

From there I was appointed to Louisiana Tech as commander of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Separation 305, where he was responsible for training future Air Force officers, Ritter said. May 2021 is two years since he joined the tech family.

There have been major additions to the US military since Ritter was at Tech. This new tool is known as the United States Space Force.

While here at Tech, I was offered another option: would I stay in the Air Force and leave space, move to the Space Force and leave the Air Force, or leave the military altogether? He said. As before, the Air Force came to me and said I needed to recommend what I wanted.

However, it was clear that the Air Force wanted anyone in the 13S to transfer to the Space Force.

Although given the choice, Ritter smiled, but he was almost expected to relocate, so please give me Space Force.

Ritters’ name was on the list and about 600 others were sent to Congress for approval of the transfer. Congress approved the list, and in October 2020 he was commissioned to the new US Space Force.

With an aura of uncertainty in everything, Ritter feels cautious optimism about the newly established service. But he is taking on this new challenge head-on and looking forward to what the Space Force will do.

Regarding his mission at Tech, he said he would appoint a new officer to the United States Air Force and now the United States Space Force.

That’s why when you exit the elevator on the 14th floor of the Wily Tower, you’ll see a liter with the Air Force and Space Force emblems on the back wall, due to your previous and current journeys. In front of the Techs ROTC cadet.

This story was written by communication student Kelsey Hollas.

