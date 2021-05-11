WWE2K22 developers make fun of behind-the-scenes footage





Visual Concepts’ WWE2K22 development team suggests a series of behind-the-scenes videos over the months leading up to the game’s fall release.

The developers behind WWE 2K22 promised interesting behind-the-scenes footage of the latest games over the next few months. The 2K and Visual Concepts square circle series was put on hold last year due to the disastrous launch of the WWE 2K20. The WWE2K20 was full of myriad bugs and glitches that made the game completely unplayable and black-marked the long-standing WWE game franchise.

Instead of a proper sequel, WWE fans were treated to the WWE 2K Battleground last year. This is a cartoon attempt to recreate an old-fashioned arcade-style wrestling title. We met at a slightly better reception than the broken WWE 2K20. But 2K is back in the more serious mat simulator business with the WWE 2K22, as promised in its launch trailer at WrestleMania last month.

Now, in a short YouTube video released earlier today, the developers of WWE 2K22s announced that they would like fans to take a closer look at the game-making process in the coming months. Lynell Jinks, Creative Director of Visual Concepts, promises to take a special peek at 2k22’s motion capture, character modeling, and face scanning. He says this is part of the process of ensuring that this latest release is a “different hit” than before. Check out the full YouTube video below.

The world of wrestling-based video games looks more exciting so far. Apart from the WWE 2K22, there was a recent trademark fill surrounding the Nintendo 64’s iconic WWE No Mercy, which is probably more related to the product and the resurrected PPV show than the remaster of its influential title. I am. In addition, rival promotion All Elite Wrestling is currently planning its own game franchise, even hiring former WWE developer Yuke’s, like some of Vince McMahon’s former employees in the past year or so. There is. And that doesn’t go into the way wrestlers themselves have become popular in the gaming community, like Xavier Woods, a new day member who hosts a competitive video gaming show on the recently revived G4 TV.

It’s no secret that 2K and Visual Concepts will have a difficult battle to regain fan confidence after the WWE 2K20 disaster. By providing these fans with more transparency about how the latest titles are rebuilt from scratch, the WWE 2K22 will probably recover some of its shattered goodwill when it launches this fall. can do. In any case, players can expect to see more games over the next few months thanks to the Lynell Jinkss video.

Halo Infinite Dev Teas is working on a new trailer for the game

