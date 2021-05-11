ServiceNow signs a contract to purchase Observability Tech Developer Lightstep





Digital workflow software vendor ServiceNow has acquired Lightstep, the developer of system observable technology. It states that ServiceNow is one of the biggest acquisitions.

On Monday, ServiceNow announced a deal to buy Lightstep, but did not reveal the financial terms of the deal. ServiceNow plans to complete the acquisition by the end of this quarter.

Based in San Francisco, Lightstep develops next-generation application monitoring and observability tools that DevOps engineers use to build, deploy, run, and monitor cloud-native applications. According to ServiceNow, the company’s software is used on GitHub, Spotify and Twilio.

Lightstep was founded in 2015 by CEO Ben Sigelman, Chief Operating Officer Ben Cronin, and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Spoonhower. The company’s team members have improved the latest observability through work on tracing and monitoring metrics at Google, creating both OpenTracing and OpenTelemetry open source projects.

According to ServiceNow, the underlying technology of Lightspeed software analyzes system-wide metrics, tracks data and logs in real time, understands the causes and impacts of changes in application performance and reliability, and compromises quality. Accelerate “development speed” without any.

“Today, observability primarily benefits the DevOps team that builds and operates mission-critical apps,” Lightstep CEO and co-founder Ben Sigelman said in a statement. “We have always believed that the value of observability is pervasive throughout the enterprise and we need to provide clearer and more reliable to all the teams involved in these modern digital businesses.”

“Participating in ServiceNow helps us realize our customers’ visions together and transform the world of work in the process, and we couldn’t get any more excited,” says Sigelman. Stated.

By adding Lightstep’s capabilities to its technology portfolio, ServiceNow can extend its reach beyond IT service management and IT operations management to the customer’s DevOps team.

ServiceNow will also apply Lightstep’s observability capabilities “over the enterprise” “through a digital workflow that transforms real-time insights into actions across all the technologies, people, and processes that enable digital business.”

ServiceNow’s Now Platform coordinates technical and team responses and actions regarding workflow changes that drive digital transformation.

In a statement, ServiceNow said, “Customers will be able to use Lightstep’s capabilities and ServiceNow’s IT workflow solution capabilities to more easily monitor and respond to critical signals and metrics of software status.” It states. “This gives businesses the confidence and clarity to drive faster innovation and better results across the digital experience.”

“Companies are betting on digitalization to thrive in the 21st century, but migrations are often difficult to navigate,” Pablo Stern, Senior Vice President of IT Workflow Products at ServiceNow, said in a statement. It states. With Lightstep, ServiceNow is transforming the way we deliver software solutions to our customers. Ultimately, this makes it easier for customers to innovate quickly. Now you can build and operate your software faster than ever before, and you’ll be confident that you’ll be head-on with the new era of work. “

ServiceNow has made nearly 20 acquisitions by 2013. Four of these are AI technology-related acquisitions in 2020. In March, ServiceNow signed an agreement to acquire Intellibot, a developer of robotic process automation technology based in India.

