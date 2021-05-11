Sylveon Appears at Pokemon GO Ibertal Legend Event





Pokemon GO will soon launch an in-game event for Luminous Legend Y. It features the debut of Yveltal and Sylveon as a five-star raid.

Yveltal and Sylveon will create Pokmon GO debuts in late May as part of the title’s next Luminous Legends Y event. Since its huge success in 2016, Niantic’s augmented reality mobile games have been able to maintain a strong player base as they approach their fifth anniversary.

To celebrate the five-year milestone, Niantic provided players with a lot of new content in the first half of 2021. One of Pokemon GO’s recent events was the Marill Limited Research event on May 9th. When the event started prematurely two days before the scheduled time, Niantic was forced to reset the progress of the enthusiastic player who took advantage of the accident. Niantic has announced a much larger in-game event that will take place in the last two weeks of May. Developers can be much more vigilant to avoid another premature start.

Through a blog post, Pokemon GO announced that the Luminous Legends Y event will begin on Tuesday, May 18th at 10am local time and will be split into two parts. The first part will run until 8 pm on Monday, May 24th, with Yveltal debuting as a 5-star raid, among other features. Part 2 begins on Tuesday, May 25th and continues at the same time as Part 1 until Monday, May 31st. Sylveon made its Pokmon GO debut during this period, offering many Eevee-inspired features and other event-specific updates.

It seems only a matter of time before Pokemon GO includes the entire roster from all existing Pokemon generations. However, creating events from these new inclusions seems like a good way to keep the player base excited and at the same time lengthen the entire deployment process, especially for legendary Pokemon. There is definitely a plan similar to Luminous Legends Y that fills the rest of the calendar year and probably extends far beyond that.

Not only will Pokemon GO celebrate its 5th anniversary this year, but the entire Pokemon brand will also celebrate its 25th anniversary. Niantic seems to be doing its best to contribute, with many announcements that long-time fans were hoping for this year. Hopefully, the Luminous Legends Y event will be a huge success with Pokemon GOplayers and will continue to be interested in everything else coming in 2021.

Pokemon GO is now available for iOS and Android.

Source: Pokemon GO

