The impact of global chip shortages continues to spread throughout the technology supply chain





IDC predicts that the semiconductor market will grow 12.5% ​​next year to reach $ 522 billion in 2021.

Comesola / Getty Images

Laptops, phones, tablets, game consoles: Devices that keep you connected with friends, family and colleagues have been in high demand for the past year and are a big win for the semiconductor industry, which makes small chips that power all of them. did. device.

Global semiconductor sales in 2020 reached $ 464 billion, an increase of almost 11% compared to 2019, according to the latest figures released by technology analyst IDC.

There are no signs that the trend will reverse. IDC predicts that the market will grow another 12.5% ​​next year to reach $ 522 billion in 2021. This is primarily driven by consumers who continue to buy digital products, consume data, and adopt the cloud. Service at unprecedented rates.

Products like PCs have played a central role in causing a surge in chip sales. Shipments of semiconductors that power computing systems surged by more than 17% compared to 2019. This is mainly due to the requirements of remote work and online learning.

According to IDC, the PC market has not seen annual growth of this magnitude since 2010. Semiconductor revenue from computing systems is expected to continue to grow in 2021, albeit at a slower pace.

Similarly, as consumers pay more and more attention to digital services at home and at leisure, IDC expects sales of chips to power devices such as game consoles, tablets, wireless headphones and smartwatches to grow steadily. I have.

However, semiconductors are most in demand in the mobile phone industry. Smartphone shipments fell by more than 10% last year, but mobile phone semiconductor revenues continued to grow as many vendors moved to 5G devices. But this is just the beginning. In 2021, when consumers actually start buying new 5G-enabled mobile phones, IDC predicts that revenue from chips that power mobile phones will increase by 23.3% to $ 147 billion. I will.

“2021 will be a particularly important year for semiconductor vendors, as 5G phones will account for 34% of all mobile phone shipments, while semiconductors for 5G phones will account for almost two-thirds of the segment’s revenue. “Let’s do it,” said Phil Solis, Research Director for Connections and Smartphones. IDC semiconductor.

A strong, cloudy year worried about shortages

Despite the seemingly sound results, not everything in the semiconductor space is rosy.

The industry has been unprepared to respond to the surge in demand caused by some COVID-19 pandemics, and for months the supply chain has been constrained by limited chip availability. In other words, the strong sales reported last year also reflect that the industry is operating close to capacity.

“Similar to traffic jams and spillovers, disruptions in semiconductor supply chains operating near capacity will affect the entire supply chain,” IDC said.

PC vendors have been facing component shortages since the second quarter of 2020 and are expected to be delayed for the rest of the year as demand continues to grow.

A similar problem occurred with smartphone makers. Immediately after its release, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro had a three-week wait time. Meanwhile, both Samsung and Xiaomi warn that the next release may be delayed.

The shortage of high-demand industries is increasingly affecting the availability of chips in other markets, as semiconductor manufacturing capacity is further lagging.

“Chip shortages are likely to impact the availability and cost of electronics,” Deloitte Consulting Principal Brandonklik told ZDNet. “And when we talk about electronics, we go far beyond PCs, phones and game consoles and need to include consumer goods such as home appliances, home networks and wearables.”

“Of these types of products, consumers have to face the reality of waiting for the products affected by the shortage, and in some cases have to pay high prices for the very shortage products. There is. “

The IDC report also points out the impact of chip shortages already occurring in the auto industry, where some automakers are temporarily suspending new car production due to the difficulty of securing the necessary semiconductors. I am.

Reportedly, some manufacturers are struggling to make products with simple processors such as microwaves, refrigerators, and washing machines as a result of the shortage.

According to IDC, the industry will continue to struggle to rebalance chip distribution next year, but with key players investing in new capacity, some improvements can be expected within the next few years.

In sectors like the automotive sector, companies already need to implement mitigation strategies, says Kulik. They range from redirecting chip supplies to more profitable vehicles to completing specific vehicles without the need for several modules to keep the assembly line up and running.

Ultimately, the risk of chip shortages can affect most companies, Kulik says. “Given that companies need more data capacity than ever to serve their customers, run operations, and create and deliver products, the impact on companies is probably more interesting than consumers. That data is managed through its own data center or by the cloud. It’s a service provider that needs high-end semiconductors, “he claims.

“If there is a shortage in the CPU and GPU markets, it can be more difficult to improve the way data is managed, and the cost of managing that data will increase.”

A dramatic shortage of that segment has not yet been seen, but Kulik warned that this could change soon.

The cyclical nature of the industry means that supply will eventually catch up with demand, Kulik said, but the explosion of semiconductor sales tends to see experts come for years. Once again, users and businesses are consuming data at the following rates: The projected capacity of the semiconductor sector is orders of magnitude greater than it can sustain.

