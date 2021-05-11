Halo Infinite reveals new transports Warthog, Brutes, and Weapons





To appease gamers who were hoping for Halo Infinite last year, 343 Industries teased both weapons and vehicles for shooters.

343 Industries has released three small but new pieces of information about Halo Infinite. Theoretically, it will be released on PC and Xbox by the end of 2021. These include the new weapon Scrap Cannon and the new wheeled vehicle Razorback. Two new Brute characters that the Master Chief may encounter during his journey.

Halo Infinite was initially ready for launch in November 2020 in conjunction with the Xbox Series X / S. Microsoft and its partners worked very hard on the schedule, placing the Master Chief in console box art and conducting related Monster Energy promotions. In-game bonuses for games that people couldn’t buy. In August 2020, the title was pushed into the vague 2021 launch window. This could be due to a delay in pandemic-related production, but it could also be due to sharp criticism of the July graphic demo. There is still a risk that Halo Infinite could be pushed into 2022 as the pandemic is underway and Microsoft wants to not spoil the biggest franchise.

The Scrap Cannon is a weapon attached to a turret belonging to the exiled Brute army and was originally called the “Gatling mortar” as described by 343 Industries in a blog post. The Master Chief can fire from the turret and remove the turret, just like any other Halo heavy weapon. This will probably come at the expense of accuracy and speed of movement-otherwise it would be a terrible imbalance in combat. On the other hand, the new vehicle is the Razorback, which is called the iconic four-wheeled Waldgu’s “more spacious and sturdy cousin”. It should support more passengers based on concept art, but some are unknown. There are no signs of a turret. This can mean relying on the crew’s firepower to counterattack. The description of 343 can mean that it will be more stringent, at least under siege. 343 also teased the concept art of the impressive Brute brothers Hyperius and Tovarus. They can be terrifying enemies in the game.

The studio remains quiet on the new launch date, but the updated Halo Infinitetrailer is known to be in the works and may premiere during E32021 in June of this year. Updated campaign screenshots arrived at the end of April, and in fact 343 are slowly being shared. Various other materials in the hope of soothing the fans. It’s even suggested that “a great plan is underway” in the summer, but it’s unclear if this means anything other than preview media.

The Halo franchise has been mostly dormant since 2017, when the real-time strategy game Halo Wars 2 was released for PC and Xbox One. The last major FPS entry, Halo 5: Guardians, shipped in 2015. The reception was generally positive, even though some reviewers were not happy with the campaign. In fact, Halo Infiniteis even hopes to deliberately echo the first game in several ways and even recover the flood.

