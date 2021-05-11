The next generation PlayStation VR is pretty impressive





Sony’s next-generation PlayStation VR controller supports inside-out tracking and two types of tactile sensations. Image: Sony / Kotaku

According to an UploadVR report, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality hardware for PlayStation 5 includes many great features and some advanced technologies not yet available in popular consumer VR headsets. It will be.

Citing a reliable source, UploadVR is the next PlayStation VR headset with eye tracking and fove rendering, tactile feedback, flip controller tracking, IPD adjustment dial, and 2000 x 2040 pixels (4000 x 2040 total). It reports that it has a resolution around the eyes. ).

Eye tracking and fove rendering

So what does that jargon mean? Let’s start with eye tracking. This allows the headset to know exactly what you are looking at in the scene. Developers can use this as a form of input or make their avatars look more realistic to other players in games such as VR chat. (In line with a similar policy, the HTC VIVE PC headset has a face tracking accessory that can convert facial expressions to VR. Nothing is said about whether Sony plans to include a face tracking feature. Hmm.)

Eye tracking also opens the door to a long-hyped graphical technique called fove rendering. Basically, this allows the headset to allocate additional GPU power to the location it’s currently looking for, significantly reducing GPU resources in the peripheral vision area. This will allow us to render more detailed scenes with the same amount of GPU power, but I don’t think this has yet been proven in mainstream commercial VR products.

Oculus Quest and Quest 2 now support a more basic technique called fixed fove rendering. This allows developers to manually activate fove rendering without the insights gathered from eye tracking. This improves performance, but it has the disadvantage that the VR system does not allow you to peep into the ugly parts, so you can freely move your line of sight to the parts of the screen that are currently at low resolution. The new PlayStation VR headset always looks great because it knows where you are looking and you can adjust the resolution.

G / O media may receive fees

Resolution and IPD adjustment

Speaking of graphics, the display resolution of the new Sony headset is said to be just north of 4K, with an eye resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels. This is slightly higher than the Oculus Quest 2s 1832 x 1920 per eye. At that resolution, Quest 2 has little of the screen door effect that plagued previous VR headsets, which is great news for potential PlayStation devices. The maximum refresh rate for Quest 2 is also 120Hz, but there are no rumors or other information about Sony’s maximum refresh in the future.

The UploadVR story suggests that the new hardware will include a lens separation adjustment dial. This is another way of saying that the distance between the pupils of the eye can be communicated more accurately. Making sure that the headset matches the interpupillary distance (IPD) is an important factor in obtaining a stable and comfortable 3D image. Oculus Quest 2 has been criticized for offering only three individual IPD settings rather than adjustable dials because some users’ IPD measurements are between these individual settings.

Inside out tracking

Most previous consumer VR hardware required special sensors to be set around the play area to track the location of the controller. This outside-in tracking caused a lot of pain in the buttocks. With inside-out tracking, as seen on Oculus Quest devices, the headset itself can track where the controller is via the built-in camera without worrying about external sensors. That’s definitely the way to go.

Tactile feedback

Next-generation Sony headsets feature tactile feedback via a built-in motor, providing developers with a new way to help players feel in-game action, according to UploadVRs sources. The new headset motor adds to the touch-centric features already announced in the next-generation PSVR controller (pictured above). This includes adaptive triggers (similar to regular DualSense controllers) and controllers that can provide resistance. Unique tactile feedback function. Short stories, high quality rumble are on the menu.

Although it is still wired

If you’re reading and thinking about this, this is certainly the case, so it’s compared to your own Oculus Quest 2 rather than alone. Perhaps one major place Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR headset lacks in its comparison is that it’s still wired. A single USB-C cable runs between the headset and the PlayStation 5. This is an improvement on the current PlayStation VR’s awkward multi-wire breakout box, but far from the elegance and freedom of a wireless headset like the Quest 2.

Aside from wired, the details of these leaks are pretty encouraging, and Sony says that the commitment to virtual reality as a medium for games is stronger than ever. This next-generation PlayStation VR will not be released this year, but we hope that PlayStation 5 players will eventually be able to enjoy top-notch VR with their Oculus Quest 2 and PC VR buddies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos