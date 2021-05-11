4th grade Bismarck was selected as the winner of the North Dakota Doodle for Google Contest





The next time you open your Google browser, you may come across a graffiti drawn by Bismarck’s local fourth grader Makenna Krukenberg, who needs your help to make this happen.

Makenna’s Doodle, the winner of the Doodle for Google contest in North Dakota, will now be selected as a national finalist for her grade group.

There will be a total of five domestic finalists, one of whom will be a national winner.

Contestants were asked to use their imagination to create Google Doodle based on their inner strength.

I have a nurse, a mail carrier, a teacher, a grocery store clerk, a corona vaccine, and an E in a mask. Why E? Because that’s the last letter of the word Google, “Makena said.

Makena says her graffiti represents all the important workers who have worked vigorously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I knew they were always important to the community. I think they were particularly powerful this year and I just thought it was fair to include them. ”

Since her dad is a nurse at Sanford Health in Bismarck, she saw first-hand the long hours these workers spent during this time.

I was really excited when I won this year. I didn’t expect everything, “Makena said.

For five days, the US public will vote for their favorite Doodle from 54 state and territory winners. These votes will help determine the five national finalists from whom the national winners will be selected.

This is where she needs your help.

As a national finalist, Makena will receive a $ 5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Google stolen goods.

Her Doodle artwork will also be selected as a national winner. The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. They also win:

$ 30,000 University Scholarship $ 50,000 Technology Package for Schools / Nonprofits GooglehardwareFunGoogley swag

Click here to vote for Makena’s graffiti. After logging on, look for a picture of Makena in the 4th-5th grade category.

