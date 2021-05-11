Europe dares to resume with the 200 millionth vaccination





As vaccination momentum reaches one-third of adults and COVID-19 infections are mitigated, Europe is beginning to reopen cities and beaches to save this summer’s holiday season before it’s too late. I hope I can do it.

When the COVID-19 curfew ended on weekends in most of the country and Greece safely placed deck chairs and reopened public beaches, exhilarating Spaniards chanting “freedom” danced on the streets. It was.

The European Union has been vaccinated 200 million times and is on track to reach its goal of inoculating 70% of the adult population by summer, Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the Commission, said on Sunday. I tweeted.

And in Germany, the first weekend of the summer sun rejuvenated after Health Minister Jens Spahn declared that the third wave of the pandemic had finally collapsed.

Still, Sparn warned that “feeling better than reality.”

He said the national 7-day incidence of COVID-19 cases remains high at 119 per 100,000. “That’s why it’s becoming increasingly important to maintain the speed of vaccination campaigns.”

According to Our World in Data, the 7-day incidence of COVID-19 across the EU is 185. This is much higher in Israel than in countries such as the six countries (31) and the United States (123), and vaccination is being promoted faster in all of these countries.

Auspicious start

In the UK, early ordering and approval of vaccines, and the decision to give the first dose to as many people as possible, reduced infections and deaths much more rapidly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could embark on the next phase of blockade easing in the UK, giving a green light to “cautious hugs” and allowing pubs to pint customers after months of rigorous action. It was expected.

“The data reflect what we already knew. The virus won’t beat us,” Johnson said earlier on Monday’s official announcement.

In the EU, vaccine delivery was initially slow under a centralized procurement strategy.

Currently, shots from BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna are relatively abundant, and vaccination as a share of the European population is increasing, but in early-advanced countries, hesitation among unvaccinated people. , You can see the deceleration.

Approximately 31.6% of adults in 30 European countries receive the first dose and 12% have a complete two-shot system COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control https://vaccinetracker.ecdc.europa.eu/public/extensions /COVID-19/vaccine-tracker.html#uptake-tab is displayed.

France will give 20 million initial injections by mid-May and 30 million injections by mid-June.

As infection rates decline and hospital intensive care unit occupancy declines, France relaxes curfew, allowing cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outdoor services from May 19th. It’s a schedule.

Picking and selection

Due to improved supply, countries have greater freedom to adapt their strategies following reports of very rare but sometimes deadly blood clots in those who received shots from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. I put it in.

Germany has decided to make the two vaccines available to anyone who wants them, with the advice of a doctor. This is a suggestion for young adults who would otherwise have to wait their turn.

The Norwegian Vaccine Commission made a similar call on Monday, saying that AstraZeneca and J & J shots should be made available to volunteers. Some Italian regions also offer both shots to people under the age of 60.

Working together for months as some governments close the dose gap and plan an EU digital “green pass” scheme in June for travelers to provide evidence of vaccination and immunity. Those who have done so are finally planning their vacation.

“We have high hopes for tourism,” said Nicos Benieris, who manages the beach in Alimos, a suburb of Athens.

Tourism accounts for about one-fifth of Greece’s economy and work, and Greece cannot afford another lost summer. Greece has lifted restrictions on vaccinated foreigners since May 15.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos