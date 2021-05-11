American expatriates share the simple reason that McDonald’s in Australia is better than the United States





Originally from Clearwater, Florida, Kaymie Wuerfel moved to Sydney, Australia in 2020. She is shooting a TikTok video about the culture shock she experienced in Down Under.

An American expatriate living in Downunder has revealed why she believes McDonald’s in Australia is better than the United States.

Kaymie Wuerfel moved from Florida to Sydney in early 2020 after tying a knot with an Australian beauty and has “learned to live” in Harbor City since the first coronavirus blockade in March.

To spend time during the pandemic, Clearwater natives began recording the biggest differences in life between the United States and Downunder in a series of TikTok videos that brought together a fan base of over 133,000 followers.

In the latest clip titled “Three Things I Loved in Australia,” Ms. Wuerfel said she prefers Australian McDonald’s to the American version because of the much better food quality.

Kaymie Wuerfel (pictured) moved from Florida to Sydney in early 2020 after tying a knot with Australian beauty

“I didn’t eat much in America because I really feel like I’m dying when I eat McDonald’s in America,” she said.

“And I know this is probably not that good, but it’s very good.

“I’m eating those chicken macpieces and dropping frozen cola. The last thing in my mind is my health-that’s probably a bad thing.”

Viewers agree, suggesting that this may be due to Australian premium ingredients such as grass-fed beef, or that oil chips and chicken nuggets are fried.

Many have complained of getting sick after eating a McDonald’s meal in the United States.

“I tried McDonald’s while I was in the United States, but after a few hours I literally got sick,” wrote one person.

Ms Wuerfel, photographed at the Sydney Opera House in 2020, said he prefers Australian McDonald’s to the American version because of the much better quality of the food.

Wuerfel (pictured) said he had never eaten McDonald’s when he lived in the United States. “Eating McDonald’s in America really makes me feel like I’m dying.”

“When I was there, I also tried USA Macca. It’s so terrible that I don’t know why it got so big,” another said.

Later in her video, Wuerfel also praised Australia’s aging system and currencies, saying that banknotes of different colors were much easier to use.

Australian denominations make up a rainbow of shades with pink and purple $ 5, blue $ 10, reddish-orange $ 20, and yellow $ 50, but in the United States, all The bill is green.

“I love this currency because it’s easy to recognize different colors and it’s durable,” says Wuerfel.

Earlier this month, Ms. Wuerfel faced after moving downunder, using C-words to greet people, using free health care, using chicken salt, and charging 15 cents for shopping bags. I made a headline by sharing the biggest culture shock I did.

When going to the supermarket with her husband, the young brunette said he noticed that all the prices displayed on the shelves were already “marked to include taxes”.



She said the conversation happened when she asked him to give her $ 5 and taxes so that she could pay for the peanut butter tub.

“But he told me that all Australian prices are marked to include taxes … I understand how easy life is to buy things at the marked prices I did, “she explained.

She was similarly surprised when a checkout employee wanted to charge 15 cents for a grocery bag.

“She asked:” Do you want a bag? “And I was like,” Of course I want a bag. ” And she goes: “Well, that’s 15 cents per bag.” 15 cents per bag? She remembered.

Australian supermarkets charge customers for reusable bags to crack down on disposable plastic bags.

