Facebook asks users to read articles before sharing with new features





(Photo: (Photo courtesy of Mandel Ngan-Pool / Getty Images)) Washington DC-July 29: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg videos during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the House Judiciary Committee’s online platform and market power. Lecture at the conference Rayburn House Office Building, July 29, 2020, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC.

If a Facebook user is trying to share an article (simply after reading the headline), a pop-up will tell you to read it first.

Social networks are testing new features that are described as “a way to facilitate more informed sharing of news articles” through tweets. This could be another step in combating the misinformation that is widespread on the platform.

Also read: Instagram for Kids: Attorney General wants Facebook to stop planning new apps-why?

In addition, according to Facebook, a recent feature allows users to open and read articles before pressing the share button.

The pop-up is similar to what Twitter pioneered in June 2020. When a user tries to retweet an article, they get the prompt “The headline doesn’t tell the complete story.”

Twitter said in a tweet that the new feature is aimed at “helping facilitate informed discussions.” It was appropriate to instigate media literacy to combat the dangerous effects of false information.

Read before sharing

When you click on a Facebook article, you’ll see a Twitter-like prompt like this: “I’m trying to share this article without opening it. Sharing without reading the article can result in the loss of important facts.”

After that, you will be able to choose from two options. Either open the article or still share it. The latter option may be practical for those who have read articles elsewhere early on.

Pop-up messages emphasize the harm of not consuming the entire news article-omitting important facts.

Facebook today said it will begin rolling out this feature to 6% of Android users worldwide, via Recode. The company did not further explain the reason behind the above sampling for testing. It may increase gradually in the future.

The popup is still in early childhood and shows if you can really live up to that expectation. It’s still unclear if it will significantly encourage more people to read the article. And in the best scenario, it mitigates the power of false information.

However, this feature is similar to Twitter’s, so a quick glance at that data can help you create the big picture.

How effective was it on Twitter?

The Verge reported that the company released data from the prompt in September after Twitter tested the prompt in June.

Data transparency shows how effective it was to promote media literacy. Did it trample or slow down the menacing virality of false information?

Testing limited to Android users showed that more people read after seeing the prompt and more articles were open before retweet.

Specifically, about 40% of people read more articles after encountering pop-ups. It showed that the user did not inadvertently press the retweet button. Because 33% of users read the article before sharing it.

False alarm with Facebook

In addition, the fight against false information in social media conglomerates remains undiminished during the pandemic.

In fact, Facebook has launched the ability to combat false information about Covid 19. Apart from this, in April the company sought to end the general confusion of users, from humorous satire to real news.

Related article: Twitter introduces “TipJar” to allow users to donate and receive without leaving the app

This article is owned by TechTimes

Teejay Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos