Google Cloud and Crowd Strike Deepen Security Integration





Google Cloud and CrowdStrike are expanding the integration of security services to give collaborative customers more visibility into potential threats to hybrid cloud deployments and better protection of their workloads.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is tightly integrated into Google Cloud’s security suite, including the Chronicle Security Analysis Platform, Google Cloud Security Command Center (SCC) for threat detection aggregation, and VirusTotal Enterprise for enhanced threat intelligence.

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud delivery endpoints and workload protection. Last year, organizations needed to accelerate digital transformation in the cloud at a record pace to support remote workers, and security transformation is closely linked, according to Amol Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer at CrowdStrike. Must be.

“That’s why we’re proud to expand our partnership with Google Cloud and achieve deeper integration with security features,” Kulkarni said in a statement. “These integrations are enhanced by best-in-class AI-powered telemetry, providing context and actionable intelligence to accelerate incident response and better protect cloud workloads from advanced threat activity.”

CrowdStrike Falcon handles over 5 trillion endpoint-related events per week, making it easier for security teams to analyze endpoint and workload telemetry to quickly find and address threats. The integration of the platform with Chronicle allows teams to correlate petabytes of data from Chronicle with the CrowdStrike Falcon dataset to investigate long-term attacks and prevent new attacks.

Google Cloud’s security and risk management platform, SCC, helps you aggregate alerts and events from CrowdStrike Falcon to provide a single view of security and compliance across your cloud environment. The integrated management console makes it easier for security teams to maintain visibility and control of their environment, allowing them to prioritize violations and investigate alerts more quickly.

VirusTotal, a crowdsourced malware collection platform that provides security data from over 70 security vendors, will be integrated with CrowdStrike Falcon and will be available from the CrowdStrike store for partner applications. Cybersecurity teams can quickly search for and identify files and URLs related to investigations to discover previously unknown threats. This integration also allows customers to track enemies and generate detection rules that can eliminate blind spots in cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondCorp Enterprise, Google Cloud’s Zero Trust solution, and Google Workspace are integrated with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Zero Trust Assessment, so collaborative customers can use CrowdStrike’s risk signals to create and enforce fine-grained access policies to their applications. I can do it. CrowdStrike also provides integration with Google Cloud security agent deployments, with operating system configuration management to automate the deployment of CrowdStrike Falcon agents.

Shannon Rush, cloud architecture principal at MavenWave, a Chicago-based business and technology consulting firm, said it will be able to take advantage of an additional layer of security throughout the hybrid cloud environment under the extended partnership of Google Cloud-Crowd Strike. I will. Large companies and Google Cloud Premier Partners.

“Google has been a leader and innovator in the field of zero trust security for years, and has been the most recent release of Beyond Corp Enterprise on its internal journey to provide better and safer ways of working for its employees. We’ve reached a storm surge. It’s based on security based on every workload, no matter where it’s running today, “says Rush. “With the addition of CrowdStrike integration, the Google Cloud ecosystem is always ahead of the curve when it comes to securing these hybrid architectures.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos