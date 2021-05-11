Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be released in August





Samsung seems to be really trying to schedule this year, but it’s probably not too early, as expected. Initially reported, Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place in July, much earlier than in the last few years. According to a new report, the event will be held again in August instead, but more importantly, Samsung will launch three phones. All of this is to fill the gap that the Galaxy Note will leave this year.

Samsung has already more or less officially announced that there will be no Galaxy Note this year. The decision was partly due to a global shortage of semiconductors, and perhaps indirectly, due to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which already supports the S Pen. Ironically, that shortage doesn’t change the fact that Samsung will launch three phones instead.

Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already in anticipation and could be released earlier than last year, despite the August schedule this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was launched in August, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy F20 FE. It’s also possible for Samsung to announce everything in August and make the device available the following month.

Unfortunately, the report from the Yonhap News Agency did not include details for the Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition. If it repeats the same formula from last year’s Galaxy S20FE, it will simply be a watered-down and more affordable version of the base Galaxy S21 model. The report estimates a price tag of KRW 700,000, which is about $ 624 compared to $ 799 at the start of its base model.

The Galaxy S21FE may be overshadowed by the more expensive foldable shadows, at least as far as caution is concerned. In particular, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature Samsung’s first under-display camera and the first foldable camera to support the S Pen. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, which skips generations to fit its foldable siblings, is considered to have a large cover screen.

